A student went to the park for senior skip day in Cobb County. He ended up shot.

A Cobb County high school student is in the hospital after he was shot during a senior skip day at Nickajack Park in Mabelton Thursday.

More than 24 hours later, no one has been arrested. It’s unclear if the gunman is also a student.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the park Friday, where she talked to someone who walked up right after the shooting happened.

The witness didn’t want to be identified, but said that when he showed up at the park after the students had left, it was trashed.

“It was in disarray, complete disarray,” the witness said. “You could tell that something crazy had happened. The amount of trash and debris... Hadn’t seen that in ten years.”

The witness said that the annual senior skip day, which attracts students from all over the county, has become more dangerous in recent years.

“Something is definitely changing in our community that senior skip day, skip day in general, is becoming a thing where somebody gets shot,” he said. “e keep thinking oh this is a nice neighborhood. Yeah, it’s a really nice neighborhood, but it happens in your neighborhood as well.”

Police said the shooting wasn’t random and there is no danger to the public The victim, who went to Pebblebrook High School, is expected to survive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the district said in a statement. “The District is cooperating with this criminal investigation.”

The witness said the community needs to become more involved in the schools.



