Student worker charged with insurance fraud

Jan. 25—MANKATO — A Minnesota State University student is accused of fraudulently collecting workers' compensation.

Liberty Hombe, 23, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of insurance fraud, workers' compensation fraud and theft by swindle Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Hombe received over $10,000 in workers' compensation payments following a fall while working in a university cafeteria in February 2019, according to a court complaint.

Last year a former supervisor discovered Hombe was working in the college admissions office while continuing to collect benefits on the claim he was unable to work due to his injury, the charges say.

Hombe reportedly acknowledged to a state investigator he had not reported he was working in a new position and continued to collect workers' compensation along with new income.