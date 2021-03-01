Student wounded in Arkansas high school shooting

Peter Martinez
·1 min read

A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday morning at a junior high school in Arkansas. The suspected gunman, a fellow classmate who is also 15, was arrested a short time later, police said. The incident took place inside Watson Chapel Junior High School as students switched classes around 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said.

Initial reports had said the victim had died from a gunshot wound, but police spokesman Lieutenant David DeFoor said Monday afternoon that the teen was alive and that "bad information was released."

"The hospital will keep us updated directly to prevent further erroneous [information]," the department said, according to CBS affiliate KTHV.

A Facebook post from the school district said that the shooting was an "isolated incident and all students are safe." The school district told parents that there would be a "supervised release" to allow them to pick up their children.

Police said the Arkansas Department of Corrections dog squad found the suspect, a Black male, hiding behind a house near the school. The teen is being held at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting charges. Police described the shooting as a "targeted incident" and said that a motive is under investigation.

The Associated Press said Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning after several weeks of weather-related issues closed the school. Pine Bluff is located some 44 miles south of Little Rock.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Monday, March 1, 2021. / Credit: CBS affiliate KTHV
Police at the scene of a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Monday, March 1, 2021. / Credit: CBS affiliate KTHV

