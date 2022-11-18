Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say

Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred.

The driver pulled over in the 4500 hundred block of Penhurst Place on Wednesday to address students she felt were being unruly.

“But they’re not wanting to listen to her,” Huber Heights police Sgt. Joshua Fosnight told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek on Thursday.

“We got calls from a few students on the bus who were claiming there was an assault by the bus driver,” he said.

Fosnight watched video from the camera on the bus today and determined the allegations from the bus riders were not true.

The students who called were under 15 years of age.

“No students were assaulted, nobody was pushed, nobody was hit with a broom or any of the allegations that were made by the students,” the sergeant said.

Koweek asked Huber Heights City Schools officials for a comment. As of Thursday evening, no one had responded.

A spokesperson from the charter school did respond to News Center 7, issuing a statement that the company was “upset” about what happened and is “working closely” with the school district “to strengthen safety protocols and ensure this does not happen again.”

Sgt. Fosnight said students should dial 9-1-1 “for the right reasons.”

“If they believe that there’s something going on, yes, they should call. As far as statements that they were making as to the allegations of the bus driver, obviously that’s inappropriate,” he said.



