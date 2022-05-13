Students accused in attack at Greater Johnstown High School appear in court

May 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Greater Johnstown High School students charged with assaulting another student had court proceedings postponed on Thursday to give more time for one of the women to find an attorney, authorities said.

Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18, of Solomon Homes, Johnstown, appeared before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. They are charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and riot with intent to commit a felony.

Headen is being represented by Kimberly Feist, of the Cambria County Public Defender's Office.

"The case was continued to allow (Graham) to get an attorney," Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III said.

Preliminary hearings were rescheduled for June 16.

Graham and Headen are being prosecuted as adults.

"Because the two girls are 18, this case was filed in criminal court as opposed to having a juvenile petition filed and having the case proceed through the juvenile system," Fordham said.

According to a complaint affidavit, Headen, Graham and a third student allegedly jumped a 16-year-old student in the hallway on April 25 as she stepped out of a bathroom at the high school.

The two women and the other student had targeted the 16-year-old girl because of a prior disagreement, but then realized they "targeted the wrong individual," the affidavit said.

Camera footage allegedly showed the three punch the girl in the face multiple times and one of them kick her in the face as a female staff member and a male staff member attempt to stop the fight. Headen continued to kick the girl in the face, the affidavit said.

The three alleged attackers were sent home, and the victim was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later released.

Headen and Graham were freed from Cambria County Prison after posting bond.