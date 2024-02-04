Students across the Aiken County Public School District enjoy a Perfect Prom

Feb. 3—Students from Alternate Standards classrooms across the Aiken County Public School District enjoyed this year's Perfect Prom on Friday, held at Aiken Electric Cooperative. Students laughed, enjoyed sweet treats and danced with friends from midmorning to early afternoon.

Perfect Prom is a Unified Champion School event, which falls under the umbrella of Special Olympics South Carolina. All high school students across the district who learn on a modified curriculum in special education were invited.

Kendalee Marcus, North Augusta High School Special Education Teacher and Director of area 15 Special Olympics, said, "I just believe that all high schoolers should have the opportunity to go to prom. It's a key event in any young person's life, but it's not always safe for students in this population. It's just a really safe way for them to get together and celebrate a high school prom with their peers."

This year's Perfect Prom featured a DJ, photo booth, catering provided by North Augusta High School's culinary students and a candy table sponsored by USC Aiken's Pacer LIFE organization.

Each student was able to bring a guest; some were accompanied by family members while others came with a "buddy," meaning another student who has volunteered to help assist students who learn with a modified curriculum.

One buddy, North Augusta High School student Kaylee Strutzl, was grateful to be a prom participant and talked about her experience as a buddy.

"We sit, we talk, we hangout, we play games," said Strutzl. "We would go and we would play UNO or we would color. It's really just a bonding experience."

"This is my favorite day of the year," said Marcus. "Just to see all of them dressed up ... we want them to know that we love them and we see them. They have worked hard in school all year and this is kind of an opportunity for them to let loose and be teenagers."