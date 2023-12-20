Students, advocates push back against 60-day shelter limits for migrant families

With evictions looming for migrant families, students, parents, electeds and activists protested the Adams administration’s 60-day limit on asylum-seeker stays in city-run shelters.

Dozens marched outside City Hall on Tuesday to slam the expected ouster of families from shelters right after the holidays.

“My friends are scared,” said Reid Cirrito, 10, “and I am scared. They don’t know where they’re going. I don’t know where they’re going.

“I don’t want my friends to be homeless or on the streets, or some place that they don’t know. And I don’t want my friendships to be broken,” said Cirrito, a student at P.S. 87 in Manhattan, where 29 migrant students are enrolled.

After a brief delay to the city’s plans, families could now be booted in early January or have to reapply for emergency shelter beds, administration officials confirmed Tuesday.

“This won’t just affect our newcomers,” said Liza Schwartzwald of the New York Immigration Coalition. “With the school year in progress, this is going to disrupt schools.”

“What does it say to them,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, “that we first wanted to put them out on the streets on Christmas week? Thank you, mayor, for not doing that, I guess. And now moving that forward to … January, when it’s just as cold?”

The 60-day policy, billed as a way to free up space in the shelter system, makes no guarantees that new placements will be anywhere near the schools children already attend and could force them to start over with new teachers and friends.

About 3,700 families with children have been served 60-day notices, said Kayla Mamelak, a spokeswoman for Mayor Adams.

City Council Education Committee Chair Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn) said “it remained clear that the city does not have a substantial plan for our children when the policy is in effect.

“There’s absolutely no justification for our families to be put in unsafe, destabilized and inhumane situations,” Joseph added.

Councilwoman Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan), said of eliminating the new 60-day rule for families: “I have to say, this is almost Number 1, I hope, on everybody’s agenda.”

Adams at a media briefing before the demonstration said protesters should step up or push the federal government to help care for migrants.

“I’ve been at protests. I’ve protested in my days. I have been on the receiving end of protests,” he said. “So they have the right to protest. When they finish protesting, they should start volunteering.”

The mayor defended current shelter limits for migrant adults, including 80% who did not come back into the city’s care once their time lapsed.

“I hear many people tell us what we shouldn’t do,” he said. “If they say don’t do the 60-day rule, give me an alternative — because we’ve been open to ideas.”

Since just months after Adams took office, more than 150,000 asylum seekers have come through the city, including 3,800 last week. He’s estimated that the price tag to offer them shelter and other services could reach up to $12 billion and push city agencies to their breaking point without federal help.

Earlier this month, the city tweaked a flaw in its primary school funding formula that shortchanged schools with kids in temporary housing based on outdated data. The update could inject nearly $10 million into school budgets midyear, if they enrolled more migrant students than originally projected.