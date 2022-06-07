Students arrested, accused of allegedly making a 'kill list' at Lansing High School

Less than one week after a Lansing High School student was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat, two more students were arrested Tuesday for allegedly creating a “kill list” of various people.

Sheriff's deputies said an investigation revealed that several students both heard and saw the two Lansing High School students create the kill list, which included another student among the people on the list. The 15 and 16-year-old students were arrested on the felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Deputies did not release the names of the students because of their age, but said the 15-year-old will be processed as a juvenile and the 16-year-old will be processed as an adult.

Deputies said they took action to ensure the students would not have access to firearms and said they do not believe the school continues to be at risk from the incident. Deputies will continue to provide a security presence at the school for the rest of the year.

The arrests come at a time when similar arrests on terroristic charges have spiked within the region. On June 1, a student was arrested at Lansing High School after allegedly using Snapchat to tell people that he would become involved in a school shooting.

The sheriff's office is reminding parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making such threats verbally, in writing, or via social media and the fact that law enforcement must, and will, take them seriously. Anyone learning of such threats should not make assumptions regarding their validity but rather should report them immediately.

