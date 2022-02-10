Students arrested on school campus with gun used in nearby robbery, Everman police say

Everman police arrested students at Everman High School on Thursday who are suspected of robbing a store and returning to campus with the gun used in the robbery, according to Everman Emergency Services.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Worth police reported a Family Dollar Store at Race Street and Everman Parkway was robbed, according to a social media post from Everman Emergency Services. The suspects were described as high school age. Everman High School was placed on a “hold” to prevent anyone from entering the school.

The suspects were identified as Everman High School students. They were able to go back onto the high school campus before the “hold” was implemented, police said.

Everman and Fort Worth police responded to the high school and found the students, who were taken into the custody. The gun used in the robbery was found on one of the students, according to Everman Emergency Services.