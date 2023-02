Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson had a simple message before the National League champions took the field Thursday for their first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers. “Make sure that we ramp up appropriately and make sure we don't push it to try to impress anybody," Thomson said. Thomson said there are three parts of the season — the first week of spring training, the first week of spring training games and the first week of regular-season games — that make him nervous because they are different levels of intensity.