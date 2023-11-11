Students use balloon launch to study atmospheric science

Nov. 10—CHEYENNE — Around 20 elementary schoolchildren and their family members from the Circuit Breakers robotics club crowded around the Laramie County Fire Authority headquarters Friday morning, excitedly awaiting the launch of a balloon carrying three containers with objects the children wanted to send into the sky.

The balloon was sent roughly 20 miles into the sky, where it brushed against the planetary boundary layer — the place where the layer of atmosphere people experience on the surface of the planet meets a less-pressurized layer.

Children ran around the fire hall, watching eagerly as University of Wyoming researcher Phil Bergmaier transported the balloon outside.

Three small boxes carrying things like eggs, trinkets, plants and other objects the children chose were attached to the balloon. Bergmaier wrangled the balloon as gusts of wind pushed it to the side. He slowly raised each box in the air, before the students counted down and he let the balloon go.

Children cheered and watched the balloon approach the sky until it was no longer visible. A few hours later, the club would use a digital tracker to locate where the balloon pops and try to find the boxes they sent up. After the launch, people in the Circuit Breakers program gathered the students to take them to western Nebraska, near Kimball, to find the items they sent to the edge of space.

Hannah Fields, who runs the Circuit Breakers program with her husband, said the project was meant to show students the effect different temperatures, atmospheric pressure and direct exposure to the sun had on the children's chosen objects.

"They all sent up experiments in those boxes," she said. "So, I guess that's what we're going to find out is what happens when you send marshmallows and plants up. ... If I were a kid, I think this would be really difficult to comprehend what's actually happening."

The team also sent up a camera with the balloon, which they say will be used to gather footage for a VR program the students are submitting to a competition in Casper.

"We started the Laramie County robotics program last year, and it's just grown exponentially," Fields continued. "Two of our teams made globals this year. And so then we're about to go to state again. Let's see what they do."

Bergmaier and two atmospheric science research students helped the students with the process. Amelia Myers, an undergraduate with the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, monitored the progress of the balloon through a tracker on her computer. The computer showed graphs and charts detailing the temperature, altitude, pressure, wind speed and other metrics of the club's balloon. She took breaks from looking at the data to explain atmospheric pressure to students.

"So, the balloon expands to the point that the latex can't hold the pressure inside it," she said to one student.

"It's very exciting," she said on the subject of teaching children about science. "I love teaching the next generation of scientists. I think it's very important, especially for people that never really thought that science is something to do. Having experiences like this is why I ended up going into science. So, I think it's personal thing: seeing myself in this role, and thinking back to the people that did this for me. Sort of like paying homage."

Bergmeier and students travel across the state to do balloon launches similar to this on an almost monthly basis during the school year.

"This is kind of a cool little job that I get to do that kind of does some outreach, some educational stuff," he said. "It also keeps me interested in everything."

Local tech company CEO Matthew Fields, Hannah Fields's husband and co-coach, said the Circuit Breakers program is the first step in a broader project to help rural communities in Wyoming learn more about technology and get kids interested in tech fields early. He added that he was working on teaching students to build small data centers that can be placed in rural counties in the state. These data centers, he said, could hold online cloud storage for communities that otherwise would have issues with internet access.

"The idea is that we expose these kids to as much as we can, because that knowledge base later on allows them to know like ... talk to their friend or someone else they went through the program with," he said. "They have, all of a sudden, built up this whole network of people, they know that some are experts in programming, some are engineers, some are more artsy vision-type people. All this stuff just adds up for them so that they have an idea of what's out there.

"We're increasing the knowledge base within Wyoming."

