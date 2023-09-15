Students from the Baltimore Design School transform parking spot into parklet
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
And that can also clean up any, uh, questionable messes.
Student loan repayment is set to restart October 1. Here's how to file a complaint with the Dept. of Education if you have any issues related to your loans or servicer.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Next-generation Buick Enclave three-row SUV caught in spy photos with Wildcat-inspired design.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The 2023 Detroit Auto Show was back in its traditional location, though in its fall spot in the calendar, and it was another pretty quiet event. The refresh for the 2025 Cadillac CT5 is no great revelation, because it doesn’t have to be. An already solid, attractive design means only light tweaks were made to its appearance, and the new front fascia and redesigned lights just make the CT5 just that much more aggressive.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus RZ, and Genesis Electrified GV70 electric cars earned the Top Safety Pick+ rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born women's champion in UFC history, will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Flowy dresses! Flattering jeans! Flirty tops! Fans absolutely love the star's style and pieces sell out fast — add to cart while you can.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
Independent music distribution service DistroKid announced its recent acquisition of Bandzoogle, the website builder designed for musicians. The acquisition is a smart move for the company since DistroKid users can now power digital, physical and on-demand sales “within the DistroKid ecosystem,” the company noted in its announcement. Many independent artists on DistroKid will likely benefit from having Bandzoogle’s tools at their disposal.
In March, WordPress.com owner Automattic made a commitment to the fediverse -- the decentralized social networks that include the Twitter rival Mastodon and others -- with the acquisition of an ActivityPub plug-in that allows WordPress blogs to reach readers on other federated platforms. Now, the company is announcing ActivityPub 1.0.0 for WordPress has been released allowing WordPress blogs to be followed by others on apps like Mastodon and others in the fediverse and then receive replies back as comments on their own sites. It also introduced the ability to add a "follow me" block to help visitors follow your profile and a "followers" block to show off your followers, noted Automattic design engineer Matt Wiebe, in a post on X.
LastMile AI, a platform designed to help software engineers develop and integrate generative AI models into their apps, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Gradient, Google’s AI-focused venture fund. AME Cloud Ventures, Vercel’s Guillermo Rauch, 10x Founders and Exceptional Capital also participated in the round, which LastMile co-founder and CEO Sarmad Qadri says will be put toward building out the startup's products and services and expanding its seven-person team. "Machine learning, and the broader field of AI, has gone through a few AI winters -- oftentimes due to a constraint on computing resources, a constraint on expertise or a constraint on high-quality training data," Qadri told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there is no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.