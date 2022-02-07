🌱 Students Behind School District Hack + Builders Of Faith

Up and at 'em, Dallas! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and warmer. High: 67 Low: 41.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

Authorities reveal who was behind the hacking of Dallas Independent School District's online records. According to reports, two students within in the school district were responsible for the hack that accessed and stored thousands of student records. IT professionals within the School District have beefed up the network security surrounding the information in anticipation of a future attack. (WFAA.com) Dallas nonprofit 'Builders of Hope' builds homes with the intent to provide built in equity to homebuyers in need. The Dallas area has seen rapid growth accompanied by rising house prices and Builders of Hope seeks to provide affordable housing to first-time homebuyers. The prices on the Builders of Hope houses will be $25,000 to $30,000 lower than their appraised value which will be equity for the new owners. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Dallas woman pleads guilty to the 'murder for hire' that resulted in her husband's death. Jennifer Lynne Faith has admitted that she had her boyfriend Darrin Lopez gun down her husband Jamie Faith in 2020. Faith is to be sentenced on May 26, 2022 and is being charged with murder and gun crimes. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

Coffee Connects At The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce (8:30 AM)

Seniors, New Class! Chair Yoga At The Burleson Senior Activity Center (9:00 AM)

Baby Storytime At The Ridgewood Branch Library (9:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Dallas Zoo provides an update on cubs Nety and Rudi. They are currently two months old. (Instagram)

Dallas Police Department reveals portrait of fallen Officer Mitchell Penton. (Facebook)

Dallas Museum of Art announces a special press viewing of exhibit Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form (Instagram)

