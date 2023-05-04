Students Blast California School Administrators for Turning Blind Eye after Assault by Trans-Identifying Male

Megan Simpkins, a senior at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, Calif., denounced her school board for permitting biological men to enter a women’s locker room after videos went viral showing a trans-identifying male at her school viciously assaulting female students.

“There was an incident within our district that occurred recently regarding a transgender woman, who really is a biological man, having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School,” the 18-year-old Simpkins said.

“It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media, but what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is and has been using the women’s restroom and locker room.”

Teen calls out trans male student that has been attacking female students at MLK High School in Riverside Ca. She say he also has been using the girls restrooms and lock room. So proud of the brave women standing against this. No man should be hitting girls period! pic.twitter.com/Ip8zvRTpOS — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) April 28, 2023

Simpkins is not the only student to be sounding the alarm.

The student “spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room,” Aiden Vermeir, another student at the school, told a local Fox affiliate.

In late April, footage surfaced showing the transgender student getting into a violent altercation with two female students. The brutal attack prompted the Riverside Unified School District to publicly address the matter.

Transgender teen assaulting a young girl at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California. The Trans teen, a biological boy, entered the girls locker rooms and spat on some girls and exposed his genitals prior to the fight. [Source: Fox 11] pic.twitter.com/7qyjMFbzHL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 30, 2023

“Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School,” the board wrote in an official statement published on Twitter last Thursday.

The response, however, left Simpkins unmoved.

“Firstly, the question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces?” the senior asked the packed auditorium of parents and students.

“Why don’t we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this? The truth is we aren’t, the majority of us aren’t, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women. I will conclude with this it all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women.”

