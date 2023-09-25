Students building an electric vehicle at Bonita High School: Class Act

TechCrunch

Nx, a startup developing tooling to make it simpler for software dev teams to work within a single code repository, today closed a $16 million Series A round with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and a16z. The funding will be used to expand Nx's fully managed product, Nx Cloud, to make it more of a replacement for existing continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins, co-founder and CEO Jeff Cross told TechCrunch in an email interview. Prior to launching Nx, Cross and Nx's other co-founder, Victor Savkin, were working at Google on the Angular team -- the team responsible for maintaining the Angular framework for building web apps.