Students on bus uninjured after crash Thursday morning in northeast Willmar

Nov. 30—WILLMAR

— A 15-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in a crash with a school bus Thursday morning in Willmar.

The bus driver and the approximately 40 students on the bus were not injured, according to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to a news release from Felt, Willmar police were dispatched around 7:41 a.m. Thursday to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and High Avenue Northeast.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox had rear-ended a 2006 Bluebird school bus. Both vehicles were southbound on Lakeland Drive.

Felt said preliminary investigation showed the school bus had activated its warning light and stopped for a first set of railroad tracks with the Equinox behind it.

The school bus then stopped at a second set of railroad tracks and was struck from behind by the same vehicle. The Equinox was driven by Mattalynn Lafferty, 15, of Willmar, according to Felt.

Lafferty suffered minor injuries and was treated by Emergency Medical Services at the scene. The Equinox was significantly damaged and was towed. Lafferty was also issued a citation for not having a Minnesota driver's license.

The bus driver was 65-year-old Rollin Goulson, of Willmar. The students were transferred to a second bus and brought to their respective schools, according to Felt.

The bus received minor damage, and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.