Students at Cabarrus County middle school hospitalized after eating unknown substance, school says

Several students in Cabarrus County were sent to the hospital after eating an unknown substance, according to a statement sent to parents and guardians.

CC Griffian Middle School parents told Channel 9 more than a handful of students were taken to the hospital. It happened Friday morning.

A statement sent to Channel 9 said seven students were sent to the hospital for further observation. Parents believe it’s possibly connected to treats shared in the class.

One parent told Reporter Jonathan Lowe she didn’t know what was happening until her daughter was being loaded into an ambulance.

“I’m very upset,” they said. “WHY…I don’t want my kids to come back to this school because of this.”

Her daughter said she remembers feeling like she might pass out.

“We asked him if there was anything wrong with it, cause we were suspicious at first, he said no, and then we ate it,” the child said.

Other parents said their children’s reactions were more severe.

“She fell to the floor and started seizing and everyone was screaming cause we had no clue what was happening,” a parent said.

It is still not clear what the students ingested.

“They said it could possibly have been, they’ve heard may have possibly been marijuana, delta 8, mushrooms, they don’t know,” a parent said.

The Concord Police Department is now investigating.

Some parents think the school should issue an apology.

“An apology personally and publicly. You know accountability; take some responsibility on their part that they were wrong in not contacting me or any of the parents,” a parent said. “There were kids in the emergency room by themselves no parents.”

The full statement from the school district is below:

“Cabarrus County Schools can confirm that several students at C.C. Griffin Middle School were treated by the school staff this afternoon for negative reactions related to ingesting an unknown substance. Out of an abundance of caution, seven students were transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for further observation. District and school administration are investigating and working closely with the Concord Police Department to gather relevant information. We have no further information at this time.”

