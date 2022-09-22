Students call for transparency after University of North Texas police arrest on video

Screengrab from video
Kaley Johnson
·3 min read

Some students at the University of North Texas in Denton are calling for transparency after video of a man’s arrest on campus circulated widely on social media Thursday.

The video posted on Twitter amassed more than 200,000 views and thousands of retweets, likes and comments after a student posted it Wednesday afternoon. University police replied to the tweet with a statement saying police were called because the man was causing a disturbance at an event inside the UNT union building.

“Officers talked to the individual and asked him to leave the event,” the university police department’s statement said. “The individual continued to create a disturbance and was arrested related to this. No force was used related to this arrest.”

Police haven’t released his name.

In the video, which starts outside the building, the student filming asks the officers repeatedly why the man is under arrest. Police do not respond. The man, who is handcuffed, tells the student that he gave officers his student ID and that he is registered, but they were not listening to him.

“I am a student, they keep trying to tell me I’m not a student,” the man says in the video as police search his pockets.

In the video, the man says he was trying to attend a job fair inside the UNT union building, and the event organizers confirmed to police that he was a student.

“I asked you to talk to the president of my school,” he says to an officer. “I said I was going to talk to my president, and you told me I can’t. You didn’t even talk to the people who registered the event.”

The man says in the video he took classes last semester and is still registered as a student but has not taken classes this semester.

After several minutes, police escort the man to the back of a police car.

The university confirmed to the Star-Telegram the man was enrolled in classes in fall 2021 but isn’t in 2022.

A university spokesman said the man was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespass and disrupting a meeting. The case will be filed soon with the Denton County DA’s Office, the spokesman said.

The demand for transparency from police comes amid a year of political controversy and clashes at the university. On Thursday, fliers were posted around campus about the arrest.

“UNTPD arrested an innocent Black student in front of the student union,” the flier says in bold, black letters.

The flier says that while “fascists, armed white supremacists and homophobic ‘preachers’ are allowed to come to our ‘open campus,’ a Black man has been arrested for being Black in public.”

In March, the campus’ Young Conservatives of Texas chapter invited anti-trans political candidate Jeff Younger to speak at an event, resulting in protests. In May, students and attendees at the Young Conservatives of Texas’ final meeting of the year clashed again, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

The flier also mentions the 2020 shooting of Darius Tarver. Denton police shot and killed the UNT student, who was Black, on Jan. 21, 2020, outside a student apartment complex. Authorities said Tarver held a frying pan and meat cleaver in his hands, did not obey commands and charged at officers after being tased.

Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, told the Star-Telegram after the shooting that his son was having a mental health crisis and police should have de-escalated the situation and helped him instead of using deadly force.

Recommended Stories

  • Another shooting threat made toward Everman High School; police ramp up security

    Additional police officers are at Everman High School on Thursday after a new threat was made following a thwarted shooting at last week’s homecoming game.

  • Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding George Floyd's death

    Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to three years. Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

  • LifeVac Introduced Reliable Airway Clearance Device to Save a Life

    Lifevac Introduced Reliable Airway Clearance Device To Save A Life

  • Man, woman taken into custody after SWAT presence reported in Central Melbourne neighborhood

    The incident began at about 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Poinciana Drive, in a residential area near the intersection of Babcock Street

  • 6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee

    All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.

  • Israeli officer kills Palestinian suspected of stabbing attack

    An Israeli officer killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a traffic junction between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli police said. The suspected assailant got out of his car at a traffic light near the city of Modi'in in Israel, which borders the occupied West Bank, and began stabbing and firing pepper spray at passengers in nearby cars, police said.

  • Explainer: How climate change is fueling hurricanes

    STORY: Is climate change affecting hurricanes? According to scientists - yes, climate change is making hurricanes wetter, windier and altogether more intense. The ocean absorbs a lot of the atmospheric heat, much of it contained near the water’s surface. This surface heat fuels a storm's intensity and powers stronger winds. Our planet has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 34 degrees Fahrenheit, above the preindustrial average. Scientists at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expect that at 2 degrees Celsius of warming – that’s 36 Fahrenheit – hurricane wind speeds could increase by up to 10%. They also project the proportion of hurricanes that reach the most intense levels — that’s Category 4 or 5 — could rise by about 10% this century. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, and water vapor will build up until clouds break, sending down heavy rain. So, the warming planet is also upping the amount of rainfall delivered by a storm. During the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season — one of the most active on record — climate change boosted hourly rainfall rates in hurricane-force storms - by up to 11%. That’s according to an April 2022 study in the journal, Nature Communications. There’s also evidence it’s also causing storms to travel more slowly, meaning they can dump more water in one place. Climate change seems to be shifting the hurricane season and how far they go too. In recent years, hurricanes, which are storms with wind speeds that reach at least 74 miles per hour, are reaching peak intensity - and sweeping farther north than in the past. Scientists say, that shift may be related to rising global air and ocean temperatures. This trend is worrying for mid-latitude cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing, and Tokyo, because their infrastructure is not prepared for such storms. Hurricane Sandy was only a Category 1 storm when it hit the Northeastern Seaboard in 2012. But it was the fourth costliest U.S. hurricane on record, causing $81 billion in losses. As for the typical hurricane "season", that’s been changing too, as warming creates conditions conducive to storms in more months of the year. In North America, the season is largely from June through November, peaking in September. But a study recently published in Nature Communications showed, the first named storms to make U.S. landfall are nudging into May - more than three weeks earlier than they did in 1900. The same trend appears to be playing out across the world in Asia's Bay of Bengal. Since 2013, cyclones there have been forming earlier than usual - in April and May - ahead of the summer monsoon, according to a November 2021 study in Scientific Reports. Hurricanes are called “cyclones” when they emerge over the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, and “typhoons” when they form over East Asian waters.

  • Lawyer: Warning signs ignored in Oxford deaths

    A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect’s troubling behavior months before the mass shooting (Sept. 22)

  • Daytona Beach officer accused of choking man and mocking him during arrest

    A Daytona Beach police officer is in trouble for allegedly choking a man.

  • Video captures Irving police using force to stop student fight at Nimitz High School

    One Irving officer at the scene was reassigned while Irving police officials conduct an investigation of the use of force, police said.

  • AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/LegistormRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of

  • Heated exchange erupts between Alex Jones and lead attorney in Sandy Hook 'hoax' trial: 'Why don't you show a little respect?'

    The lead plaintiff's attorney Chris Mattei told Alex Jones to "show a little respect in this courtroom" when Jones began to rant about liberals.

  • Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing

    A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were along a trail after being reported missing by their families. The suspect is not in custody, but authorities have filed a petition — which initiates a juvenile court case — to charge the unnamed individual with two counts of murder, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The teen's name has not been released because the suspect is a minor. Authorities have

  • How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die? Why America’s Worst Serial Killer Only Served 3 Years in Prison

    The Milwaukee Cannibal was given 15 consecutive life sentences.

  • Indiana suspect captured after hourslong search in city sewers, where officials found a scythe and a machete

    An Indiana man sought for throwing a hatchet at people in a park became the target of frantic hours-long search through Bloomington's storm sewer system Tuesday.

  • Alex Jones 'hoax' claim led strangers to show up demanding to see his dead son, Sandy Hook father testifies

    The father testified during Jones' second damages trial that his family faced relentless harassment based on the shock jock's conspiracy theory.

  • 'I Believe Him:' Mother Of Man Accused Of Killing Memphis Jogger Defends Him

    The mother of the man accused of murdering Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher says her son is innocent. Cleotha Abston, 38, is accused of abducting, raping and murdering the 34-year-old mother and teacher on Sept. 2, in a case that quickly gained national attention and highlighted concerns for safety in the running community. However, Abston’s mother, Virgie Abston, 65, spoke about her son publicly for the first time in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, claiming her son is innocent. “I talk

  • Parents swarm Texas high school and clash with police after false report of shooting

    “I don’t blame the parents for wanting to get in, especially after what happened in Uvalde,” one parent told a news outlet.

  • Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated

    Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Shot After Attempted Theft From Popcorn Store, Causing Panic Among Mall Shoppers

    On Saturday, Sept. 17, shots rang off inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson attempted to steal from a popcorn store.