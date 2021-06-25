The students calling out China on Australia's campuses

Sophie Williams - BBC News
·6 min read

Chinese student Horror Zoo has been speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from Australia but, like many activists there, she has discovered that criticising the state can lead to intimidation and threats.

"People say they want to kill me. I can't tell what is true and what is not true," Ms Zoo (who goes by a pseudonym) told the BBC.

Relations between Australia and China are at their worst in years. Tensions have risen over trade, the treatment of the Muslim majority Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region, and the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Zoo decided to organise a protest against the CCP in Melbourne last year, following reports that Chinese bloggers and doctors who tried to warn people about Covid had been censored by the state. She said the protest was also attended by Chinese nationalists.

"Some came to my protest secretly and took pictures. I found my pictures on some Chinese nationalist websites," she said.

People in Sydney gather to protest against Chinese interference and support Hong Kong protesters
There have been protests across Australia over alleged interference and also in support of Hong Kong protesters

Ms Zoo also ran a Twitter account parodying the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, which was suspended by the social media company. She believes her online activism is what led police in China to call her parents, who are supportive of the CCP.

"The police contacted my parents in China and told them I do a lot of sensitive things on Twitter and that I do some activism," she said.

"My parents think I betrayed China and they think I should go back and surrender myself. I think the police still connect with them. My mum is very afraid of them. She doesn't talk with me about any politics."

She said articles had been published about her on the Chinese app WeChat, and that online threats had caused her mental health to decline.

"I am also afraid they will collect my sensitive information because many friends have said something privately on very secure email but the police in China know what they are doing," she said.

There is rising concern about Chinese government influence in Australia and its effect on freedom of expression. Over the past few years, there have been claims of Chinese interference in Australia's government and also its universities.

Clive Hamilton, professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University, said fears of Chinese government interference had been an "enormous and continuing issue in Australia for some three or four years now".

"It represents a deep anxiety within the Australian community about Beijing's attempts to influence Australia's democratic institutions," he said. "And there is grave concern at senior levels of government about the same question. It's been one of the top two or three political issues in Australia in recent times."

Relations between the two countries deteriorated recently when Australia called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia has also raised concerns over China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Rights groups estimate that China has detained more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslims in the region over the past few years, and the Chinese state is accused of forced labour, sterilisation and other abuses. China denies those allegations, saying its network of camps in Xinjiang is part of a crackdown on separatism and Islamist militancy.

Along with other members of her community, Uyghur-Australian student Adila Yarmuhammad has been protesting every Friday outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide, which is home to one of the largest overseas Uyghur communities outside Turkey.

"Everyone there has a family member missing," she said.

For Ms Yarmuhammad, raising awareness of the plight of the Uyghurs in China has also brought the fear of being watched.

"A couple of years ago, a lot of us were receiving phone calls at least once a day," she said. "If we didn't pick up, there would be a voice message left in Chinese that would tell us we needed to renew our visas. I was born in Australia, my parents are Australian citizens and most of the community are Australian citizens. It's things like that that shake the community."

Ms Yarmuhammad, along with many other activists, said online abuse has increased in recent years.

"I never had a problem with people attacking me and I'm quite feisty in that sort of sense where I give it back at them, but it does take a huge toll," she said.

"No matter what we say, we will always either have someone being controlled by China, defending China or anyone who just believes that China is a godsend and everything China does is right."

"So we get attacked from both ends."

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for the Chinese consulate in Adelaide said there had "never been any intimidation to any local communities when our Consulate-General performs our due duties".

The spokesperson said the protesters had "caused serious disturbance to our office and neighbouring residents".

"What they have done fully exposes their malicious intention and nature of violence and separatism," they said.

An earlier statement from the consulate urged media in Australia to "look at China in an objective and rational manner, rather than stir up trouble or smear China intentionally".

Drew Pavlou at the University of Queensland
Drew Pavlou has had death threats since protesting in support of Hong Kongers and Uyghurs

Drew Pavlou, a student at the University of Queensland, knows what it's like to be targeted online for speaking out against the CCP.

In 2019, he was attacked by CCP supporters while holding a protest at his university in support of the Hong Kong independence movement.

Since then, he has spoken out about alleged Chinese interference at the university, claims it rejects.

However, incidents like this have prompted Australia to launch a parliamentary hearing on alleged interference on the country's campuses and Mr Pavlou was invited to testify.

In 2019 a taskforce brought together government agencies and universities to counter foreign interference in Australia's universities, but critics say much more needs be done to protect academic freedom and students.

In 2020, about 127,000 Chinese students enrolled in Australian universities, making up 39% of international students in the country. They provide a key source of revenue - and Prof Hamilton said the CCP keeps a close note of what is being said on campus.

"One essential ambition of the Chinese government is to control the global discourse around China and its role in the world. And that means influencing the narrative of discussions about China - Chinese history and the CCP."

Mr Pavlou has faced backlash both on social media and in Chinese state media.

"I've had so many abusive messages and death threats and stuff like that," he told the BBC.

"I'm not too fussed about it these days because I've got so many of them, but when they do come, it's just really hard on the family," he added.

In April, Mr Pavlou's emails were hacked from a Hong Kong IP address. A cybersecurity expert confirmed to the BBC that the hack was a standard email compromise.

Mr Pavlou said his emails contained sensitive interviews with Uyghurs and some of them were threatened.

He said he was concerned that "the Chinese government was possibly using information from that to further harass the families of Uyghurs in Australia".

But despite all this, he remains focused on campaigning.

"I've always opposed anti-Chinese racism and anti-Asian racism in Australia," he said. "For me it's always been about the fact that this government is not elected - it's a dictatorship that violates the rights of the Chinese people on a massive scale."

You may also be interested in

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House resolution condemns Chinese Communist Party ahead of centennial

    The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, but a bipartisan group in the House is looking to rain on its parade with a resolution condemning it for 100 years of human rights abuses.

  • Nike CEO Says Brand is ‘of China and for China’

    Nike chief executive John Donahoe defended his company’s presence in China and affirmed its competitive advantage there Thursday.

  • Taiwan chipmakers keep workers ‘imprisoned’ in factories to keep up with global pandemic demand

    Foreign workers in Taiwan are being “imprisoned” in dormitories, banned from brushing their teeth and told they will be cremated without their families if they die from Covid-19 as factories struggle to maintain production of key microchips, it is claimed. In efforts to keep up with the global surge in demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic, technology firms are alleged to be using fear to keep workers isolated, with some telling employees they will face financial penalties if they

  • China Condemns Joe Biden for His Support of Shuttered Apple Daily

    China struck back at the U.S. on Friday for President Joe Biden’s condemnation of its shutdown of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. Meanwhile, American senators on Friday called for an even more hardline U.S. response. Earlier this month, some 500 policemen raided the Apple Daily newsroom and arrested five of its top executives. The […]

  • Exclusive-YouTube takes down Xinjiang videos, forcing rights group to seek alternative

    (Reuters) -A human rights group that attracted millions of views on YouTube to testimonies from people who say their families have disappeared in China's Xinjiang region is moving its videos to little-known service Odysee after some were taken down by the Google-owned streaming giant, two sources told Reuters. The group, credited by international organizations like Human Rights Watch for drawing attention to human rights violations in Xinjiang, has come under fire from Kazakh authorities since its founding in 2017. Serikzhan Bilash, a Xinjiang-born Kazakh activist who co-founded the channel and has been arrested multiple times for his activism, said government advisors told him five years ago to stop using the word "genocide" to describe the situation in Xinjiang - an order he assumed came from pressure from China's government on Kazakhstan.

  • Royal Family Member Zara Tindall Reveals What Daughter Lena Was Almost Named...and Why It Didn't Happen

    While Tindall was afraid of any extra-terrestrial associations, she found an easy way around the issue—she dropped the 'E' and made 'Elena' into 'Lena.' Her daughter's full name, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, also...

  • U.S. bans some Chinese solar imports over Xinjiang forced labor

    The Biden administration on Thursday banned imports of solar materials from a Chinese firm accused of using forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. Why it matters: It represents an escalation of pressure against China over allegations of forced labor and genocide in a region that produces large amounts of silicon-based materials.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe State Department has accused the Chinese government of carrying

  • ‘Do you believe in birth control at all?’ Missouri Senate moves closer to floor fight

    Some senators want to limit Medicaid coverage of contraceptives like Plan B and IUDs when they renew a tax to fund Medicaid.

  • Georgia lawsuit ‘consistent’ with Biden’s fight for voting rights, White House says

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would sue Georgia over its new law under the Voting Rights Act.

  • Even the Taliban are surprised at how fast they're advancing in Afghanistan

    Even the Taliban are taken aback at how fast their forces are moving, one commander said, and have slowed down in some cases to avoid offending the U.S.

  • U.S. lobby group views India's e-commerce plan as worrying, email shows

    A top lobby group that is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce believes India's proposed new e-commerce rules are a cause for concern and will lead to a stringent operating environment for companies, according to an email reviewed by Reuters. India this week spooked online retailers like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart by outlining plans to limit "flash sales", reining in a private label push and mandating them to have a system to address grievances. The Washington-headquartered U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), of which Amazon and Walmart are members, described the rules as concerning in an internal email, saying some provisions were in line with New Delhi's stance on other big digital companies.

  • Chemical spill at Boise’s Fairmont Pool sickens many. ‘Code red’ lifted, but pool closed

    Fourteen people were sent to a hospital on Friday after a chemical spill at a pool on the West Bench.

  • Kansas City man gets life sentence in strangling of 24-year-old neighbor, prosecutors say

    Investigators linked him to the crime with DNA evidence plus fingerprints left behind on the window and jewelry boxes.

  • The ATF's failure to produce public records keeps the gun industry in the shadows

    Fulfilling even basic FOIA requests can take months or years. Sometimes the agency ignores them altogether.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him. Chokbengboun then decided to pull into a gas station at East Woodlawn and Park roads to let the passengers out.

  • Afghanistan: Biden says Afghans must decide their own future

    President Joe Biden pledges continued US support for Afghanistan despite the troop withdrawal.

  • How will Lightning adjust to potentially being without Nikita Kucherov in Game 7?

    TAMPA — The Lightning won 36 games in their 56-game regular season without Nikita Kucherov, and the whole way through, they were motivated by the fact that if they were fortunate enough to clinch a playoff spot, they’d be rewarded with the return of their best player for a postseason run. Now, with Kucherov’s status still unclear following his Game 6 exit on his first shift of the Lightning’s ...

  • China lashes out at western countries like the US and UK for 'violations of the rights of refugees and migrants' at the UN Human Rights Council

    A Beijing representative said that China was "seriously concerned by the violations of the rights of refugees and migrants" in countries like the US.

  • Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

    The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April.

  • Lightning have become the team that refuses to yield

    TAMPA — For the moment, forget the scoreboard. The final result — LIGHTNING 1, ISLANDERS 0 — belongs to history, anyway. Instead, ponder the journey. That’s the real story. There’s your true joy. For the wonder of this night is the story of a team that constantly catches you by surprise. Every time you think you could not be more impressed by the Lightning’s depth, they dig just a little bit ...