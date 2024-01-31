Students carpooled to showdown where teen was repeatedly stabbed, Florida cops say

One high school student is in critical condition and a second is facing felony charges after an off-campus showdown turned into a knife attack, according to Florida investigators.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at a site on Sturbridge Court in Weeki Wachee, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Jan. 30 release. Weeki Wachee is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

Two minors have been charged, and investigators identified 16-year-old Adam Biley as the teen involved in the stabbing.

“The victim, along with four friends, car-pooled to the location. .... The victim exited the vehicle, while his four friends remained inside the vehicle. The victim and Suspect #1 began physically fighting,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Within a very short time, Biley also engaged in the fight, attacking the victim from behind, stabbing him multiple times. Having been stabbed, the victim fell to the ground. With the victim on the ground, Suspect #1 jumped on top of him and continued to physically batter him.”

That’s when the victim’s four friends jumped out of the vehicle to stop the fight, resulting in them also being threatened, officials said.

“Suspect #1 then directed his aggression toward them,” the sheriff’s office said. “At the same time, Biley, still holding the knife, approached one of the female friends and stated: ‘Don’t make me stab you.’ Biley then proceeded to stab/slash at the female victim’s thigh.”

Biley and the other suspect fled into the woods and were located around 6 p.m. with the help of search dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the teens recorded a portion of the fight on her cellphone, and the video “corroborated witness statements,” officials said.

Investigators say all the teens know each other as students at Weeki Wachee High School, and the brawl centered on a dispute between two former friends.

Adam Biley faces felony charges of aggravated battery/cause harm or disability and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. He remains “incarcerated at Department of Juvenile Justice,” officials said.

The other minor identified as suspect #1 faces two counts of battery and was released to his parents, officials said. His name is not being released because he is a minor and his charges are misdemeanors.

