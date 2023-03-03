Students charged with allegedly beating up fellow student

handcuffs

Two New Hope-Solebury High School students have been charged as adults after they allegedly beat up and robbed a fellow student from whom they were trying to buy marijuana, according to authorities.

The students face felony robbery and conspiracy charges, according to court records. The teens are also charged with simple assault, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and receiving stolen property.

Solebury police Chief Dominick Bellizzie said the incident on Feb. 26 began on the West Bridge Street campus of New Hope-Solebury High School, when the teens arranged to buy a half-ounce of marijuana from another 17-year-old male.

According to Bellizzie, the three met in the parking lot of Yorkshire Meadows at 54 Meadow Lane about 6 p.m. where the teens told the other teen they “wanted it all.” When the seller refused, the chief said, one of the others reportedly pulled up his shirt and showed a gun tucked in his waistband.

The weapon has not been recovered, and Bellizzie said, it’s unclear if it was a real gun. In the absence of the weapon, it’s presumed to be authentic, he said.

The student who allegedly was going to sell the drugs is not facing charges at this time, said police.

An April 6 preliminary hearing is scheduled for the teens at district court in Buckingham.

Both were taken to the Bucks County jail, according to officials.

An attorney for one of teens, Sean Gresh, had no comment on the case. He did say his client was not out on bail. The newspaper was unsuccessful in reaching the other teen's attorney, Robert Mancini.

The school district’s superintendent, Ray Boccuti, said school officials are aware of the matter and the district is conducting its own investigation.

“At no time was anyone harmed or in any danger whatsoever at the high school,” Boccuti said in a prepared statement.

