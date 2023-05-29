Students charged after Lincoln County high school ransacked in ‘prank,’ NC cops says

Twelve students are facing trespassing charges for their involvement in a “senior prank” at North Lincoln County High School, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight of the students are 18 years old and have been charged as adults, the sheriff’s office said.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming,” officials said in a news release.

The incident occurred “in the late evening hours of May 22” when the group broke into North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, officials said. The school is about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“School officials ... stated they had previously advised all students that they would not be allowed to enter the school during the customary event. Students were also advised that criminal activity would not be allowed to pass as a ‘prank’,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have not revealed how the students were able to enter the school. But once inside, they “ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls,” the sheriff’s office said.

Twelve students were identified as suspects and charges were filed at the request of the Lincoln County Schools, officials said.

North Lincoln High school has 989 students in grades 9-12.

