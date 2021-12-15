Students Charged After Lockdown + New Shake Shack Opening In CT

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the top stories.

Police seized a BB gun and a knife after investigating an incident that prompted a lockdown at a middle school in CT, according to officials.>>>Read More.

Police said Samuel Delfiro Zapata-Herrera was wanted in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of a 37-year-old Connecticut man.>>>Read More.

A pasta eatery and a pizzeria are making changes due to the rise in case numbers.>>>Read More.

Shake Shack will open its newest location in Connecticut on Wednesday.>>>Read More.

Several students recently participated in a community forum and shared their feelings and opinions on recent incidents of school violence.>>>Read More.

The pharmaceutical giant says its coronavirus-fighting pill appears effective against the omicron variant.>>>Read More.

The town’s Central Park continues to be an inclusive hangout at holiday time.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch