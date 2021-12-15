Students Charged After Lockdown + New Shake Shack Opening In CT
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the top stories.
3 Students Charged After School Lockdown: Police
Police seized a BB gun and a knife after investigating an incident that prompted a lockdown at a middle school in CT, according to officials.>>>Read More.
Suspect In Fatal CT Stabbing Arrested In Texas: Police
Police said Samuel Delfiro Zapata-Herrera was wanted in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of a 37-year-old Connecticut man.>>>Read More.
2 Restaurants Change Course Due To Rising COVID Numbers
A pasta eatery and a pizzeria are making changes due to the rise in case numbers.>>>Read More.
Shake Shack Opening Newest CT Location At Major Mall
Shake Shack will open its newest location in Connecticut on Wednesday.>>>Read More.
Students Speak Out On School Violence, Threats
Several students recently participated in a community forum and shared their feelings and opinions on recent incidents of school violence.>>>Read More.
As CT's COVID Infections Rise, New Pfizer Pill Shows Promise
The pharmaceutical giant says its coronavirus-fighting pill appears effective against the omicron variant.>>>Read More.
Jesus, Santa And The Atheists Chilling At Park — Again
The town’s Central Park continues to be an inclusive hangout at holiday time.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
University Research Team Exploring New Methods In Bug Detection
