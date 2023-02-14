Students charged in two separate Wicomico school threats

Teenage suspects have been charged in recent school threats at two Salisbury schools, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

A 15-year-old male was charged in a reported threat at Wicomico High School last month. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were notified on Jan. 20 of a threatening note found inside a Wicomico High School bathroom.

School resource deputies worked with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to make sure the school was safe, and after an extensive investigation a suspect was developed, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The 15-year-old, who was identified as a student of Wicomico High School, has been charged with threats of mass violence, school-disturb operation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and school molest, among other charges, the release states.

Another school threat at Choices Academy in Salisbury on Feb. 10 led to two students being charged. Deputies were advised of a threatening note found inside the school on Friday. School resource deputies and Wicomico County Public Schools personnel worked together to make sure the school was safe.

The investigation revealed that the note had been taped to a classroom desk on the afternoon of Feb. 9, and located on the morning of Feb. 10. A student at Choices Academy was identified as a suspect.

The investigation also found that a second student witnessed the incident and failed to report the threat, further causing unnecessary school disruption.

The 13-year-old female who was identified as the primary suspect was charged with threats of mass violence, school-disturb operation and school molest, among other charges. The 14-year-old female who failed to report the threat was charged with school-disturb operation.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their guardians pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.

