Students charged with violence threats

Dec. 18—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Sheriff's Office school resource officers charged three students in the Davidson County Schools system on Friday with making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

The reports weren't directly related to the nationwide TikTok challenge of school violence, the sheriff's office reports.

The students were charged after they made false reports to other students through electronic means that an act of violence was imminent at their school when in fact there was nothing occurring. Two of the students committed the act at North Davidson Middle School while the third was reported at E. Lawson Brown Middle School.

All of the students were under the age of 18 and were charged on juvenile petitions to be filed with juvenile services. Because of their ages, no names were released.