Students' classmates at this Michigan university could be AI

BIG RAPIDS — A pair of new enrollees at Ferris State University will help the school explore how artificial intelligence can be used in the classroom and beyond.

Two virtual students created by the university will be enrolled in classes starting in the spring semester. The students, named Ann and Fry, will enroll as freshmen and be part of hybrid classes, where they’ll interact with classmates and complete assignments.

Faculty and staff will monitor interactions with professors and classmates for potential AI applications in education and other areas.

Ferris State Professor Molly Cooper, a scholar of information security, cybersecurity and AI, said the virtual students’ experiences will help faculty in several areas, including finding new ways to make education more accessible.

A pair of new enrollees at Ferris State University will help the school explore how artificial intelligence can be used in the classroom and beyond.

“Ferris State is a leader in artificial intelligence education and can leverage its expertise to use the technology we teach to strengthen our ability to lead,” Cooper said. “The more we use artificial intelligence, (the more) we can see what it's capable of and how we can use it to do things more efficiently and effectively.”

The virtual student project involves several of Ferris State’s academic departments. Ann and Fry have backstories, created by faculty members, based on real student experiences. Those backstories will be used to help them complete tasks such as declaring a major.

“These virtual students, and the work we're doing around them, are another example of Ferris State showing leadership in technological fields,” said Provost Bobby Fleischman.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

The Artificial Intelligence Program at FSU is one of just three undergraduate AI programs in the country. It has “close ties” to industry and government partners, including the Department of Defense, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Amazon Web Services and various Michigan companies, the university said.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Students' classmates at this Michigan university could be AI