Students could be allowed to use ChatGPT for GCSEs and A-levels

Students sit their exams - Gareth Fuller / PA

GCSE and A-Level students would be allowed to use ChatGPT in exams under plans being discussed in Whitehall.

Test-setters are in talks with the Government to draw up guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) ahead of this summer's assessments.

It comes amid fears that students could use popular new chatbots such as ChatGPT to write essays.

Pearson, the UK’s biggest qualifications group, is among organisations calling for clarity from ministers over Britain’s approach to the new technology.

Andy Bird, chief executive of Pearson, said: “We’re in close consultation with the Department for Education in terms of forming policy and I think you can expect word from the department in the future around creating standards around that.”

The Joint Council for Qualifications, which represents the UK’s eight biggest exam boards, is expected to set out a view on what should happen shortly. However, it will be up to regulator Ofqual to determine the rules.

The International Baccalaureate (IB), which offers an alternative to A-Level, has already said that students will be allowed to use ChatGPT to help write essays as long as they clearly credit the computer program when using its responses.

In contrast, Oxford and Cambridge universities have both banned the use of AI in coursework and exams due to plagiarism fears.

Schools and colleges are calling for clear rules and guidance from the Government to avoid confusion in this year’s exams.

Pearson, which owns Edexcel and awards GCSEs, A-Levels and BTECs, is said to be keen to embrace the new technology.

A source close to the company questioned how realistic an outright ban would be and described the IB’s approach as a “sensible halfway house”.

Researchers in the US have successfully passed prestigious legal and medical exams using ChatGPT, fuelling fears about cheating.

Schools have also been considering whether to change homework activities to prevent children from cheating. The head of Alleyn’s, a private school in south London, has warned the chatbot threatens to make traditional after-school essays obsolete.

Story continues

But some academics have argued against a ban on the technology, saying it could be positive for students if used responsibly.

Russell Group universities including Warwick have allowed students to continue using ChatGPT to “lever and learn from”.

Pearson already uses AI to detect cheating in its exams, with the technology used to flag inconsistencies in answers for human markers to review.

It has also started publishing textbooks on the use of AI in areas such as marketing and medicine.

Mr Bird added: “We want to take a very responsible approach to this, a very thoughtful approach.

“We’re already looking beyond ChatGPT-3 into the opportunities that future generations of generative AI are going to provide us as a company.”

It comes amid calls for Britain to build a “sovereign” AI bot that could be used in the NHS, in Whitehall and by intelligence services to reduce reliance on overseas tech giants such as Microsoft.

The Alan Turing Institute, Britain’s national AI agency, has backed the move alongside former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and members of the Government’s Artificial Intelligence Council.