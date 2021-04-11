Students crushed by stress, depression are back in class. Here’s how schools are meeting their needs

Alia Wong, USA TODAY
·9 min read

A youth mental-health crisis was percolating for years. Rates of anxiety and depression had been on the rise. In 2017, suicide became the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 24.

Then came COVID-19. Americans of all ages say the pandemic has ta ken a significant toll on their mental health, but the trend has been especially pronounced among young people.

The rate of children ages 11 through 17 who were screened last year for anxiety and depression was 9% higher than it was in 2019, according to a recent Mental Health America report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows the number of children sent to emergency rooms for mental-health conditions skyrocketed between April and October of last year.

And while federal statistics for last year aren’t yet available, anecdotal evidence suggests a surge in teenagers being treated for suicidal ideation and attempts in hospitals – a phenomenon corroborated by various surveys.

“I’m incredibly distressed but not surprised,” said Jen Vorse Wilka, the president of YouthTruth, a nonprofit that polls the country’s young people in an effort to help schools better respond to their needs.

For high schoolers, the biggest stressors have been the sense of disconnect from friends and loved ones and difficulties focusing on school or work, according to survey data by YouthTruth.

But the mental-health challenges won't magically disappear once students trickle back into school buildings. In some cases, the existing challenges will be compounded by new ones – the pressure to achieve after a year of widely reported learning losses, the anxiety of returning to structured days and settings, and the fear of being in close proximity with others.

“Feeling depressed, stressed or anxious is now the No. 1 obstacle to students' learning,” Wilka said.

Schools are starting to recognize this, with many districts ramping up funding for mental-health services and offering professional development for educators wondering how to best respond to the crisis.

‘The effects won’t go away’

“You cannot ignore that this past year happened," said Benjamin Heim, a student in Lenox, Massachusetts. "The effects that COVID had on students won't go away."

A few months into the pandemic, Heim said isolation away friends drove him into a paralyzing anxiety. "I felt like I was in the bottom of a pit that I could not get out no matter what I did," he said.

He couldn't find joy in the simple pleasures that used to pick up his spirits – funny YouTube videos, for example, and short nature walks in nature. And as much as he wanted to talk things out, he struggled to muster up the courage – "to have the initiative" – to reach out to friends.

Despite having advocating for his peers' mental health, he didn't know how to advocate for himself.

He finally talked to his parents about seeing a therapist. Since then, he's learned it's OK to be vulnerable. He schedules regular check-ins with friends and says it's made a world of difference.

But the stressors – including the heightened focus on academic achievement at a time when so many students have fallen behind – remain.

Indeed, what Laura Horne, the chief program officer at Active Minds, found most striking about the organization’s survey data last year was the extent to which the pressure to achieve undermined students’ emotional well-being. “A major driver is uncertainty about do my teachers understand I'm not going to do my best work right now?" she said.

Anushka Gupta, a high-school senior in Long Island, New York, said her worries about getting into college exacerbated her anxiety during the pandemic. Will I be able to prove myself? Will I be prepared for college after spending my last years of high school online?

Experts say it's important for educators to first be mindful of basic student needs, including mental health, before stressing learning loss.

“If you can’t meet those basic student needs, the learning can’t continue,” said Sheryl Place, an educator in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Public Schools who helps campuses adopt technology.

Children continue to navigate all kinds of real-world stressors, after all.

Compared with their counterparts of other races, Black Americans have suffered from the largest increase in rates of anxiety and depression. They’re also less likely, generally, to seek out help.

Meanwhile, more Americans of Asian or Pacific Islander descent sought out mental-health supports in 2020 than ever before, according to research by Mental Health America. (One factor could be the wave of hate crimes and harassment targeting Asian Americans.)

In-person learning is a stressor

In a recent poll conducted among parents by NPR and Ipsos, nearly a third of the respondents said they may stick with remote learning. The findings are a telling testament in part to the reality that conventional schooling itself can compound the stressors faced by many students, various experts suggested.

When Madeline Glasser was in the first grade, she was bullied by her peers for walking on her tip-toes. "We tried every pair of shoes but nothing worked, and then it ended up so bad that my teacher was actually bullying me, too," said Madeline, now 9. The situation escalated to the point that other parents began to intervene.

Glasser decided to homeschool Madeline for a few months to let the situation die down. That was before COVID-19. Madeline returned to the classroom once her third-grade school year kicked off, but when the pandemic hit she decided homeschooling was a better option in the long-run. Not only would it free her of the name-calling she'd endured pre-pandemic, she could also work at her own pace. Now, she's learning at a four-grade level, through Florida's public virtual school.

Madeline Glasser decided to stick with homeschooling indefinitely. In regular school, she was bullied a lot and struggled to live up to her full potential.
Madeline Glasser decided to stick with homeschooling indefinitely. In regular school, she was bullied a lot and struggled to live up to her full potential.

Many students are also contending with personal responsibilities, burdens magnified by the pandemic.

Briseyda Velásquez Sanchez is a recent immigrant to the U.S. who is struggling to keep up with her studies while caring for her young son. The teenager moved to the Los Angeles area from Mexico upon realizing she was pregnant and deciding she wanted to give her child a more prosperous upbringing than the one she had. She enrolled in a high school with a flexible schedule, hoping it would help to advance her postsecondary goals while also allowing her to be a mother.

The juggling act has been tough, but so has the constant reminder that she can't interact with her neighbors, with other families at the park.

"The lack of intimacy is really hard," she said in Spanish – including her inability to engage in the simple joys outside her home. "There are a lot more of those moments – of realizing OK, I can't leave, I can't take my son to the park.' Instead of being in an open environment, it's very to yourself."

Briseyda Vel&#xe1;squez Sanchez published this drawing in her local paper to showcase the tremendous impact of COVID on her life. Vel&#xe1;squez Sanchez used to draw a lot growing up but has had little time to do so since having her son.
Briseyda Velásquez Sanchez published this drawing in her local paper to showcase the tremendous impact of COVID on her life. Velásquez Sanchez used to draw a lot growing up but has had little time to do so since having her son.

Policy response

Some districts are building upon pre-pandemic social-emotional learning initiatives with hefty investments in programs aimed at helping students cope with the trauma of the pandemic. Others, including Las Vegas's Clark County School District, have equipped their school-issued devices with software designed to detect when a student is suicidal through internet searches and the like. (As the New York Times has reported, that district suffered from 18 student suicides by last December.)

Yet the interventions will only go so far absent an emphasis on school culture – a point emphasized in a recent report published by the Fordham Institute, an education think tank.

In interviews with USA TODAY, high schoolers across the country said schools ought first and foremost to ensure students feel comfortable talking about their challenges.

“It's OK to not always be OK,” said Gupta, the Long Island high schooler. “Even if everything’s not fine, we know it will get better.” As part of their school’s Active Minds chapter, Gupta and her classmates are launching a website where among other things students can post anonymously about their mental-health struggles.

Three years ago, the state of Florida infused school districts with funding to help them enhance their mental-health supports.

The state, not to mention the country, was still reeling from the massacre at Parkland’s Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, which took 17 lives.

Some 40 miles southeast, Miami-Dade County Public Schools decided to use that funding in part to develop a Department of Mental Health Services. The district – the country’s fourth largest – hired dozens of coordinators whom it tasked with connecting with families and raising awareness among educators .

Once the pandemic hit, Miami-Dade realized it would need to rethink how it delivered mental-health supports, said Sally Alayón, the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services and school operations.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

So, last May the district started using a program called Kognito in an effort to better address students’ distress.

Kognito is an evidence-based virtual platform in which teachers use role play to practice talking with students about their mental-health status and needs. Users learn how to build trust with students through open-ended, affirming conversations and to serve as a bridge between their classrooms and mental-health professionals. Notably, the simulations feature animated, ethnically ambiguous characters.

“We think about educators as the eyes and ears of mental health – they’re not mental-health practitioners,” said Jennifer Spiegler, the vice president of strategic partnerships at Kognito. “One thing we’ve learned during this pandemic is that what teachers don’t need is a new job.”

The idea behind Kognito is that it enables teachers to be better listeners – not problem-solvers.

Teachers don’t need more stress, either. As Place, the technology facilitator in Miami-Dade, put it, “we cannot be everything to everyone if we don’t take care of ourselves.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student depression, suicide up as schools welcome kids back to class

Recommended Stories

  • Find a rope, get a tree: That's the sorry history of lynching, not the justice we need now

    What was Rep. Chip Roy thinking? I don't know, but there's no excuse for words that evoke racially motivated hangings, hundreds in Texas alone.

  • Dog poop and a backyard camera helped reunite lost dog with owner nearly 5 years later

    Bay escaped from his Massachusetts home five years ago. She was captured this week and reunited with her owner.

  • Prince Harry Reportedly Feels "Guilty" He Couldn't Say Goodbye to Prince Philip in Person

    The Queen is hopeful he'll be able to attend the funeral.

  • Finally, teachers can put down that can of disinfectant and get back to teaching

    Now that the CDC says most schools don't have to disinfect surfaces every day, can we ease up on using teachers as janitors?

  • What Lies Below director explains freakish end of chart-topping Netflix horror movie

    Writer-director Braden R. Duemmler's flummoxing-to-many terror tale stars Ema Horvath, Mena Suvari, Trey Tucker, and Haskiri Velazquez.

  • UPDATE 1-Britain mourns Prince Philip but 'no flowers please' due to COVID

    Britain was mourning Prince Philip who died on Friday but people were asked not to gather in crowds or to lay flowers at royal palaces due to distancing guidelines imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. "It's just a really sad moment," London resident Victoria Hasler told Reuters.

  • The Queen Is "Hopeful" That Prince Harry Will Return Home Following Prince Philip's Death, Royal Source Says

    The Queen personally called Harry with the sad news Friday morning.

  • Christopher Meloni on a Potential Stabler and Benson Romance: 'There's a World of Possibility'

    Christopher Meloni played Elliot Stabler opposite Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • America’s Most Iconic Natural Wonder Has a Uranium Mine Next Door

    Scott Buffon/Arizona Daily Sun via APJust 10 miles south of the entrance to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon is a giant hole in the ground where miners are hoping to strike it big with one of Earth’s rarest but deadliest elements—uranium. Despite it only being about 17 acres in size, the Canyon Mine extends over 1,400 feet down into the Earth’s surface and critics worry it could scar the Grand Canyon itself and pollute a nearby tribe’s water.Mining has been prevalent in the region surrounding the Grand Canyon since the early 1900s. During the atomic era of the 1950s, it was a little bit like the Wild West—interest in uranium mining soared and it evolved into a highly unregulated industry, where people were walking around with Geiger counters and shovels, hoping to sell it to the government for profit.As the price of uranium plummeted, so did interest in mining the region. However, in the mid-2000s, there was a massive market spike in the mineral, and the craze was back on. While better regulated, by the end of the decade there were over a thousand new uranium mining claims in the area surrounding the Grand Canyon.In 2012, unsure of the environmental consequences of uranium mining in the region, the Department of the Interior put a 20-year ban on staking new claims—effectively banning all new mining activities near the Grand Canyon.Conservationists were ecstatic about this. But there was just one small problem.Using a mining law from 1872 that critics call outdated, the USFS determined that miners who had established “valid existing rights,” to mine before the ban could continue to do so. To have such rights, a miner must have, before the ban, discovered and unearthed a “valuable mineral deposit”—one that can be extracted, removed, and marketed at a profit.The USFS found one mine to possess “valid existing rights,” and to thereby be exempt from the ban—Canyon Mine.The 2012 ban continued to draw scrutiny from both sides. Conservationists argued the ban should be made permanent, meanwhile, the Trump administration took steps to potentially eliminate it and make uranium more lucrative as a geopolitical strategy.As a result, Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) introduced the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act to the House on Feb. 26, 2019, a bill that seeks to permanently ban all new mining in the region and protect the Grand Canyon from industrial interests.The bill passed the House via a partisan vote, and has been introduced into the Senate, where it is expected to pass as well.While conservationists view this as a good first step, the singular issue remains—Canyon Mine, which courtesy of the USFS decision in 2012, would remain exempt from the permanent ban.To get at the controversy of Canyon Mine, you don’t need to go too far down the shaft. In fact, even the name of the mine itself is a point of contention.The mine, which was named Canyon Mine across several owners and several decades, was recently renamed by its owner, Energy Fuels, to the Pinyon Planes Mine.Outlets have speculated that this was done to draw less attention to the mine. Curtis Moore, the VP of marketing and corporate development for the company, confirmed this, when he told The Daily Beast that this was done, “because conservationists were making it seem like we were mining in the Grand Canyon, which we are not.”Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation nonprofit, laughed this off: “They named it Canyon Mine in the first place because of how close it is to the Grand Canyon—not us,” he said. He added—“It’s funny, I don’t think Pinyon Planes is even a real place.”As you delve deeper into the mine, the story only becomes more complex, obscure, and flat-out strange.Get this: In the 35 years it has been operational, there has never been uranium ore extracted from the mine. While this is mostly due to a lack of demand for uranium, among other factors, that doesn’t mean the mine isn’t filled with other problems—or at the very least, the potential for catastrophic ones.For starters, the mine is operating under a USFS Environmental Impact Statement, as required by the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) dating back to 1986, one that was originally challenged by the Havasupai Tribe in court. Despite the bans and the increase in knowledge about the hydrology of the Grand Canyon, as well as calls from conservationists and local tribes to conduct a new study, the USFS has refused to do so. A Federal Appellate court upheld this decision by the USFS in 2013.Moore defended the decision and said that having a new study done was unnecessary. “It’s like getting a permit for your house,” Moore told The Beast. “We were already approved—why get a new one?”McKinnon, of course, sees it another way. Citing that they haven’t extracted any uranium, he laughed, “If each EIS took 5 years, they could’ve done four by now. The truth is,” he added, “they don’t want to delve into the facts and the truth because they’re afraid.”However, in 2017, the inevitable happened. Despite the original environmental impact statement from 1986 that claimed the mine “would have no significant impact,” on the environment or the public interest,” and also suggested that “flooding was nearly impossible,” Energy Fuels pierced an aquifer in the mine, and water came gushing out.How “bad” this situation is depends on who you ask.For environmentalists, it’s as close to disaster as it gets. Several groups including the Center for Biological Diversity have called for the shutting-down and closure of the mine as a result of the flooding and the company’s response to it, which according to conservationists and the Arizona Daily Sun involved spraying contaminated water into forests and loading water into trucks to be taken to Utah. However, Energy Fuels doesn’t see a problem.In fact, when The Daily Beast mentioned the flooding to Energy Fuels, Moore defended it, claiming it was “done on purpose,” “all part of the plan,” and “in compliance with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and the USFS.”Moore explained that the aquifer they pierced is perched, isolated, separate from the aquifers environmentalists are most afraid of being contaminated—groundwater aquifers—and that there is “no evidence,” and “no chance” that it currently is impacting or in the future will impact the Grand Canyon.Of course, environmentalists are already concerned it is happening. McKinnon said, “No one can assure us or them that this aquifer which was pierced was not connected to the Grand Canyon springs—which could both drain the springs and contaminate the groundwater.”While Moore said they have monitors to test the groundwater, environmentalists insist there should be more extensive monitoring done, especially since, “ADEQ has acknowledged that if there were a uranium leak into the groundwater, there is no plan to fix it,” said McKinnon.“The bottom line,” McKinnon argues, “is that they’ve created a flooding problem. The water flooding the mine and being pumped out exceeds EPA standards for dissolved uranium and arsenic. There are no guarantees in the long run—there are no guarantees that mining won’t harm the deep aquifer in the near future, even if it isn’t harmed now.”Moore argues that the flooding has been drastically reduced in recent years, and that comparing it to EPA standards for drinking water, as environmentalists frequently do, is irrelevant.“No one is suggesting you drink the water,” Moore intoned.As of now and as a result of these floods, the ADEQ is actually in the midst of developing a new draft Aquifer Protection Permit for Pinyon Planes Mine, which is expected to be out by April 26th.While this could lead to the end of Pinyon Planes Mine, conservationists aren’t getting their hopes up.“We petitioned to have them make a closure permit, but we doubt that will happen,” McKinnon said.For Moore, shutting down the mine would be a huge mistake. He views uranium as a path towards a greener, carbon-free future. “These activists are antinuclear for some reason,” he said, adding, “even though it is the best way to address climate change.” He went as far as to assert that “all of these claims [made by conservationists] are not based in science or reality.”For conservationists, they are just hoping this bill passes the Senate, although it will be the first battle in what they view as a long war.“The passage of this legislation would demonstrate the need to deal with Canyon Mine even more forcefully,” Taylor McKinnon said. He added, “But the bill itself, it’s narrow. It’s important but there’s a lot more that needs to be done, including a multi-level, multi-billion-dollar clean-up.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Political scientist: CDC being 'pushed away from their mission'

    Political scientist Carol Swain on the CDC declaring racism a 'public health threat.'

  • Covid-19: Why have deaths soared in Brazil?

    President Bolsonaro has downplayed the pandemic and resisted lockdowns but now faces a major crisis.

  • Hailey Bieber Pairs a Plunging Corset with Double Denim for a Night Out in L.A.

    This outfit is officially on our summer mood board.

  • 3 children younger than 5 were found slain in a Los Angeles apartment and police have arrested their mother

    A grandmother found her young grandchildren, aged 3, 2, and six months, dead in their apartment on Saturday.

  • SNL prepares moviegoers for the next prestige lesbian period drama, Lesbian Period Drama

    With host Carey Mulligan making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night, the noted actress’ long and acclaimed career of getting dressed up in era-specific garb and being very intense and serious was going to come up. And while the Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman star did her best to show everyone she can be goofy, too, her best outing of the night saw her once more donning some obscuring nightwear and the occasional bonnet in a trailer for future Oscar bait, Lesbian Period Drama.

  • These Sweet Older Ladies May Have Seemed Harmless — But They Were Really Vicious Killers

    For many, elderly women are expected to be sweet and gentle, grandmas who bake cookies and sneak gifts. Of course, they weren’t always depicted that way— in fairytales, they’re often the frightening witches boiling children and tossing them into ovens. And while that’s at odds with the images we have of grandmothers today, these five older female serial killers prove those stories aren’t total fantasy. Consider Dorothea Puente, the scheming landlord featured in Oxygen’s upcoming special, “Murders at the Boarding House,” airing Saturday, April 17 at 7/6c on Oxygen. Or Nannie Doss, a grandmother with a double life as a “Black Widow.” Despite the white hair and wrinkles, these women ruthlessly killed for their own gain. Here are some of the most fearsome “granny” killers of all time: Nannie Doss Nannie Doss, born in 1905, was dubbed the “Giggling Granny” by the press because she was so affable and cheerful. Of course, the crimes she was accused of were anything but sweet: The Oklahoma woman murdered four out of five of her husbands, spiking their food and drinks with rat poison and arsenic, Tulsa World reported in 2015. She killed one husband, Samuel, simply because “he got on [her] nerves,” she said. She also made off with hefty insurance payouts in all the deaths. Doss was also suspected of killing others close to her, including her own mother and two daughters, but only confessed to killing the four husbands in 1954. She was sentenced to life in prison in 1955, and died there 10 years later. Tamara Samsonova Tamara Samsonova’s crimes were absolutely chilling. Nicknamed “Granny Ripper,” the Russian woman was caught after she was recorded on video carrying her victim’s body parts in plastic bags in July 2015, HuffPost reported that year. Samsonova, 68, was apparently a caretaker for Valentina Ulanova, 79, but after an argument over dirty dishes she gave the woman sleeping pills and cut her with a saw while she was still alive. Authorities also believe she may have ate bits of her body, according to the outlet. Samsonova may have killed others — she allegedly detailed killing a husband and past tenants in her diary — but in 2017 she was found guilty of only Ulanova’s murder and sent to a mental institution with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, British tabloid The Sun reported at the time. Faye Copeland Faye Copeland spun a sinister scam with her husband, Ray. In 1989, in a get-rich-quick scheme, the Missouri couple enlisted five transient men write bad checks to purchase cattle, before reselling the cattle themselves, keeping the money, and killing the men before the checks could be traced, according to a 1990 Associated Press report. They made $32,000 through their dirty dealings. Faye would later claim Ray acted alone and that he was abusive, but she was ultimately convicted and sent to death row. In 1999, her sentence was commuted to life in prison, where she died in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported that year. Leonarda Cianciulli It was a fortune-teller’s prophecy, allegedly, that sparked this Italian woman’s killing spree. Leonarda Cianciulli had been told her children were all fated to die young, and tragedy certainly did befall her family. Of her 17 pregnancies, she lost 13 of her children, including three miscarriages, per a 2015 Gizmodo article. She apparently came to believe she needed to safeguard her surviving kids’ lives through some kind of black magic. Between 1939 and 1940, Cianciulli killed three women, all friends. She didn’t just murder them — she turned at least one woman’s remains into bars of soap that she gave to friends. She was ultimately caught and confessed to the murders and was sentenced to 30 years in prison and three years in an asylum. In 1970, she died while imprisoned at the age of 76, according to the outlet. Dorothea Puente Dorothea Puente may have seemed like a Good Samaritan, opening her Sacramento boarding house up to the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill, and the homeless — but the truth was, she was stealing their Social Security checks and then murdering them, according to a 2011 Los Angeles Times article. Puente would poison them and then take the cash, raking in about $87,000 from her murderous schemes. She even spent some of the money on a facelift. She was eventually caught in 1988, three years after she opened the home, and seven bodies were found buried on the property. It’s believed she killed two others in 1982 and 1985, one of whom was an ex-boyfriend found dead in a box in a river, according to the outlet. Nicknamed the “Death House Landlady,” she was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, where she died in 2011 (but not before writing a cookbook called “Cooking with a Serial Killer.” For more on Puente, watch “Murders At The Boarding House,” airing Saturday, April 17 at 7/6c on Oxygen as part of Serial Killer Week, a special nine-night event on Oxygen diving into the most fearsome and fascinating criminals of all time.

  • When will we reach herd immunity? As COVID-19 variants multiply, the race has become ‘a little harder’

    BALTIMORE — Imagine a race where not only is your opponent finding ways to run faster, but hurdles pop up unpredictably and the finish line keeps moving. This is where COVID-19 vaccination efforts are, health experts say, seeking to quickly immunize more people against as a coronavirus that has mutated into faster-spreading variants. Despite the challenges that poses, many believe there is ...

  • Here's why COVID cases are surging in Toronto despite early lockdown

    Despite locking down in March 2020 and enacting strict social-distancing measures, Toronto is seeing hospitals and intensive care units near capacity as the city battles its worse COVID-19 wave yet. "Sick Kids, our main children's hospital, has had to open up ICU beds for adults," said Toronto physician Dr. Kayla Wolofsky. This third surge is likely due to new virus variants, pandemic fatigue, community spread as schools and stores reopen, as well as a comparatively slower vaccine rollout because of a lack of manufacturing capacity.

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

    Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the world's most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds. During two weeks at sea, the environmental organisation says it filmed seven ships within 20 square miles (50 sq km) using driftnets to catch tuna. "If yellowfin tuna continues to decrease at the current rate then food security in the region, as well as local economies is going to take a huge hit," Greenpeace said.