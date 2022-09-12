Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.

Investigators say an employee hit the school panic button after a student told her someone had a gun.

Police said it was a cruel prank that could now end with expulsion or criminal charges for some students.

Cellphone video captured students from running in a panic because of a threat of a gun on campus

“This goes beyond a prank this is a lot more serious than that,” said Volusia County Schools director of communication Angel Gomez.

Police said surveillance video from inside the cafeteria shows two groups of students working together.

They said a group of girls walked up to a staff member to report the gun, causing the others to run from their spots.

The staff member immediately triggered her alarm.

“That staff member’s response was right on point. There’s no questioning. When you hear something like that you go for it and we treat it as such,” Gomez said.

Police are declining to release the video due to the active investigation.

Police said they’ve spoken to all the students involved and when confronted with the video, the students could not point to a gun or when shots were fired, and their stories changed.

The school district says those students could be suspended with a recommendation for expulsion.

They may also face criminal charges.

Making a false report about a firearm used in a violent manner is a second-degree felony under Florida law.

Police have not said how many students could face charges.

The state attorney’s office says it will evaluate whether those students will be charged as adults if it gets the case.

