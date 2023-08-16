Students descend on USC campus for move-in day
Thousand of students, many accompanied by their parents, descended on the USC campus for move-in day.
Doctors say that ages of new readers vary — and that parents shouldn't stress about this too much early on.
Spears and Asghari, who had a star-studded wedding in June 2022, have reportedly broken up.
Experts weigh in on symptoms, treatment options and more.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.
2023 began with recession calls across Wall Street, but a consistent flow of stronger than expected data now has a closely watched indicator projecting the best quarter for economic growth since 2021.
Fashion rules are the pits and it's time to break them all. The post 8 ways to wear white after Labor Day because that rule is just stupidly dumb appeared first on In The Know.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.
The Dow has led the three major averages over the past month. Some on Wall Street see that as a bullish sign for stocks moving forward.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
If you buy aesthetic glass jars but never use them, or can't ever seem to put your vacuum cleaner away, you might be a "rat girl."
Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.
Use it in your bedroom, bathroom, home office and more.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Jesse Williams shares how teaching has impacted his parenting and acting style.
Data shows that 5 out of 6 kids will have at least one ear infection by the time they turn 3.