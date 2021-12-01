Students describe suspect and victims in Michigan school shooting

Investigators are trying to determine why a 15-year-old student opened fire inside a Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding eight others. Local law enforcement and the FBI worked throughout the night at Oxford High School, going through social media posts and surveillance video to search for any relevant information.

The home of the suspect, who has not been named, was searched on Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident, but police say he has refused to cooperate with them.

Oxford High senior Treshan Bryant said the suspect had been bullied, and he decided to stay home from school after hearing about a possible shooting threat.

"I have seen him around the school. He's a kid. He's a regular kid that goes to school," said Bryant of the suspect.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said if there were any early warning signs, they were never notified.

People hold candles during a vigil after a shooting at Oxford High School at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michigan on November 30, 2021. / Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Police received the first call of an active shooter at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m., and over 100 more followed after.

Within two to three minutes, they had the suspect in custody, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference.

The shooter was armed with a semi-automatic gun and fired at least 12 rounds, Bouchard said the gun was loaded with seven more rounds of ammunition when it was recovered, and he believes the quick response by police "interrupted what could have potentially been seven more victims."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the gun used in the shooting had been purchased by the suspect's father only days ago, on Friday.

The three students shot and killed were identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 16-year-old Tate Myre, who was an athlete at the school.

"We're not going to see him in the hallways anymore. We're not going to see him in class. We're not going to like, hear his laugh anymore," Kassidie O'Neill told CBS News' Nancy Chen of Myre.

O'Neill is a junior at the school, and she barricaded herself inside a locked room with her boyfriend and classmates during the attack.

"When we heard the shots, it was just kind of like — I didn't understand that they were like, gunshots," recalled O'Neill. "This is something you see in like, movies — like this doesn't happen at Oxford, doesn't happen in my school."

Video taken by one student who hunkered down in a locked classroom captured the terrifying minutes before police cleared the building. Students can be seen talking to someone on the other side of a locked door, who appears to want to enter. Suspicious of the person on the other side, the students run out of the classroom through an external door.

Of the eight surviving victims, three were listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

