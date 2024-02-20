Students detained after 12 sickened by THC-infused candy released to parents, police say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two students who were detained after a dozen Carver Middle School students fell ill after ingesting THC-infused candy was released back into the custody of their parents, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The two students appeared in court Monday and the judge ruled the students would be released back to their parents’ custody pending their charges, Dover said.

Deputies were informed on February 14th, that several students were showing symptoms of being under the influence of an impairing substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Narcotic officers then determined that the students had consumed THC-infused candy. THC is a psychoactive found in marijuana.

The 12 students were taken to the hospital but did not appear to have any life-threatening health issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scotland County Schools said no further details were immediately available, but “disciplinary action and possible criminal charges” are expected, the statement said. District leaders said they’re working with authorities to investigate the situation.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.