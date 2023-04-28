Student's gun goes off at West High School, grazing a teacher

Liz Kellar and Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Students at West High School are being dismissed for the day as police investigate an "extremely loud noise."

Knoxville police said a student's gun "discharged in a classroom." The gun was in a backpack.

"A teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment. No serious injuries were reported. The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for," according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department.

A mid-morning note to parents from Principal Ashley Speas said the noise was not deemed to be a threat, but a follow-up note said administrators were made aware of additional information and decided to dismiss students for the day.

Students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Buses will run their normal routes.

The is a developing story and will be updated.

