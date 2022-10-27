Students, driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus, Lancaster County sheriff says

Several students and a driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus late Wednesday afternoon at Indian Land High School, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

ALSO READ: AC installer arrested, charged with poisoning family with mercury after complaints

Police officers, fire and paramedics were called to the school at 5:12 p.m. to a bus near the bus office behind the stadium. The bus had more than 40 students on it.

A 14-year-old girl lost consciousness, the sheriff said. Other students and an emergency management service worker also showed signs that they were exposed to the substance.

Paramedics did not take anyone to the hospital. However, a family member took the bus driver to a medical facility to be evaluated.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

Everyone who was exposed is stable. Parents were notified about the incident and picked up their children.

“All parents were advised to monitor their students and immediately seek medical attention if additional symptoms arise,” the sheriff said.

A K-9 unit arrived at the scene, and investigators are inspecting the bus and the items on it.

Firefighters will decontaminate the school bus after it is processed by investigators.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope it was not the result of criminal activity, but we will go wherever the investigation leads us.”

If you have information, notify Crime Stoppers.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in woman’s east Charlotte apartment death