Students earning honors, degrees among this week's Amarillo community news

Area students earn degrees, make President's Lists, Dean's Lists at various universities

Several students from the Amarillo area and Texas Panhandle were named to honors lists and earned degrees over the fall 2023 semester. Here are just a few of them:

Libby K Heiskell, Dalhart, was named to the University of Central Arkansas fall 2023 Dean's List. Jalyn Akins of Amarillo, and Jewel Baer of Canyon, were named University of Central Arkansas fall 2023 Presidential Scholars.

Jake Jenkins, of Canyon, a junior studying finance, and Bayli Nash, of Amarillo, a junior studying biomedical engineering, are among Harding University students included on the dean's list. Deena Reynolds of Panhandle received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Harding University.

Jeremy Duck of Amarillo earned a Doctor of Musical Arts from the Office of Graduate Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas: Allison Proffer of Amarillo was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Kayla Delgado of Amarillo was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List; Payten Glass of Gruver was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; and Kynlee Jesko of Amarillo was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists.

University of Mississippi students named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's Honor Roll (GPA of 3.75-4.00): Raylee Bain, of Canyon, majoring in Allied Health Studies; Peyton Burgess, of Amarillo, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications; and Xyander Renteria, of Amarillo, majoring in Electrical Engineering. University of Mississippi Fall 2023 Dean's Honor Roll includes: Chloe McLemore, of Amarillo, majoring in Management; Kate Morris, of Amarillo, majoring in Biological Science; Chloe Stockard, of Amarillo, majoring in Social Studies Education; Carly Stockard, of Amarillo, majoring in Political Science.

Ashley Ausbrooks, of Amarillo, received the Master of Science from Mississippi State University's College of Arts and Sciences. Delaney Hooks of Amarillo, named to Mississippi State University's fall 2023 Deans' List.

Aliyah Chandler from Amarillo is a Fall 2023 Washburn University President's List honoree.

Students named for University of Alabama Fall 2023 Term include Ford Bobo of Amarillo, Brooklyn Bull of Amarillo and Isabel Isern of Amarillo, all named to the Presidents List.

Anna-Fidelia Ruesing of Freiburg was named to President's List at University of the Cumberlands.

Ethan Worsham of Amarillo earned President's List Honors at Shenandoah University for Fall 2023.

Claire Marie Kinsky of Amarillo, a sophomore English major, was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List at the University of Dallas.

AnnaLee Lujan of Amarillo named to Missouri State University's fall 2023 dean's list.

Jesse Fowler of Bushland was recognized on Utah Tech University Dean's List.

Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2023 Dean's List includes Fernando Valenzuela Perez of Hereford and Gary Stewart of Amarillo.

Britley Lopez of Borger was named on the Chadron State College Dean's List.

Noah Bellis of Amarillo was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List at Belmont University.

Jeremy McMorris, a sophomore engineering major from Amarillo, was named to the Dean's List at Bob Jones University.

South Plains College congratulates its 400 Fall 2023 graduates, including Hilary Anstey of Amarillo, AAS in Nursing (ADN); Bailey Balderaz of Hereford, Real Estate Occupational Skills Award; Rebeckah Carter of Amarillo, AS in General Studies; Michael Clark of Canyon, Welding Certificate - Basic Processes; Gavin Jurajda of Dalhart, AAS in Graphic Arts, Graphic Arts - Advanced Certificate, and Graphic Arts Certificate - Software Skills; Rosemarie Mendoza of Amarillo, AS in Business Administration; Carlos Prieto of Friona, AS in General Studies; Alexia Tafoya of Bovina, AS in General Studies; and Kelsey Torres of Childress, AS in Pre-Nursing.

South Plains College (SPC) Fall 2023 Deans' List students include: Hance Albracht of Bushland, Angel Altamirano of Kress, Elaney Arzate of Friona, Bailey Balderaz of Hereford, Markus Barker of Amarillo, Michael Clark of Canyon, Jimena Fuentes of Dimmitt, Dakota Guerra of Childress, Merissa Jimenez of Canadian, Michael Johnson of Childress, Gavin Jurajda of Dalhart, Dawson Kreb of Boys Ranch, Erik Lora of Gruver, Kit Macina of Shamrock, Carlos Martinez of Dalhart, Jalen McClure of Boys Ranch, Clee Montgomery of Memphis, Jaycee Pigg of Nazareth, Marcus Puebla of Gruver, Cyann Reddick of Borger, Mya Sanchez of Canadian, Mauricio Soto Gonzalez of Wheeler, Maryn Terry of Farwell, Emmanuel Trejo of Gruver, Aaron Trejo of Gruver, Logan Waters of Friona, and Alessandro Zamarripa of Sunray.

SPC's Fall 2023 President's List includes Hannah Ames of Dimmitt, Kanon Bass of Dalhart, Kaitlyn Coile of Happy, Miguel Cruz of Quitaque, Beau Dillman of Amarillo, Angel Macias of Friona, Austin Moody of Spearman, Kenneth Morales of Friona, Vanessa Perez of Friona, Maria Rivera Guerra of Friona, Ray Sanchez of Bovina, Elizabeth Smallwood of Farwell, Natalia Trejo of Gruver, and Emma Wasserman of Tulia.

Jaedyn Woolley of Amarillo - Management, Briley Merket of Canadian - Kinesiology, and Blakely Gerber of Nazareth - Business Administration, were among student-athletes to make LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll at Angelo State University.

Angelo State University Fall 2023 Dean's List includes Chloe Bass of Amarillo - Social Work, Samantha Camarillo of Fritch - Interdisciplinary Studies, Koda Deherrera of Shamrock - Accounting, Kyler Duke of Amarillo - Criminal Justice, Ezekiel Garcia of Friona - Animal Science, Rebekah Huddleston of Canyon - Accounting, Magdalena Licerio of Friona - Interdisciplinary Studies, Macy Matlock of Canyon - Marketing, Briley Merket of Canadian - Kinesiology, Harlie Millican of Dimmitt - Pre Nursing, Kianna Ortiz of Amarillo - Interdisciplinary Studies, Aiden Peevey of Shamrock - Computer Science, Briana Ritter of Groom - Chemistry, Alex Sauceda of Childress - Finance, Tasha Schlueter of Quitaque - Animal Science, Blaven Smith of Childress - Accounting, Audrey Tankersley of Canyon - Interdisciplinary Studies, Kason Timmons of Childress - Management, Dezerray Tims of Stratford - Exercise Science, Charles Unterkircher of Tulia - Health Science Professions and Jaedyn Woolley of Amarillo - Management.

Angelo State University Fall 2023 graduates include Seth Jones of Canyon - Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Amara Morales of Amarillo - Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Gabriel Senibalo of Amarillo - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Kason Timmons of Childress - Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, Kali Wood of Panhandle - Master of Education in Student Dev and Leadership, and Francisca Zavala of Perryton - Master of Science in Educational Leadership.

City of Amarillo landfill going card-exclusive March 1

The City of Amarillo landfill will be going to a card-exclusive payment system beginning March 1, the city announced this week.

Cash will no longer be accepted as payment at the landfill. Debit cards and credit cards will be accepted.

The change will not affect residential customers in the city limits disposing of normal household waste where a sanitation charge is implemented.

“This change simplifies the payment process for those required to pay a fee to use the city landfill,” said city Managing Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “This will be a quicker and more convenient process for customers and increase efficiency at the landfill.”

For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

DHDC celebrates another year of the Girls Who Science program for 2024

Girls Who Science is a monthly program put on by the Don Harrington Discovery Center, which started in February of 2023.

Girls aged 10-18 are encouraged to attend to hear from women in the STEM industry, conduct interactive experiments, and explore career-focused STEM activities at no cost. The first program of 2024 will begin on Monday, Feb. 5 from 4:45 to 6 p.m. and will be the first Monday of every month following.

Esteemed women professionals in the STEM industry are brought in for conversations, a presentation, and a Q&A with young women aspiring to go into the STEM industry. After a presentation from the guest speaker, DHDC will also provide snacks and an activity related to the discussed field of study.

So far, DHDC has brought in professors, surgeons, doctors, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, and engineers from Pantex to speak at Girls Who Science. Young women in upper elementary school through high school are encouraged to attend.

Follow DHDC on Facebook and Instagram for more information on their community programs. Information can be found on their website as well.

