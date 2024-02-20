Students earning musical honors announced at WFISD meeting

Musical stars shining brightly in Wichita Falls ISD garnered recognition during Monday's School Board meeting.

Six WFISD students earned all-state band and orchestra honors from the Texas Music Educators Association, according to WFISD.

Senon Cabrera of Wichita Falls High School qualified for the all-state band for the second year. His teachers are Justin Lewis and Andrew Checki.

At Rider High School, Jun Park and Trent Roth earned all-state orchestra honors. It is Park's third year to qualify for the honor. Their teacher is Loy Studer.

Rider students K.T. Bruce, Keira Dassinger and Dayton Shoemaker were named to the all-state band. Their teachers are Studer, Michael Walta and Thomas Borgman.

The TMEA sponsors the Texas all-state audition process to promote students’ dedication to music and encourage educators to support their development.

Over 70,000 high school students across the state audition by region beginning in the fall. They perform selected music before judges.

Then selected students advance to compete against musicians from other regions in their TMEA area.

The highest-ranking musicians at the area competitions qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas all-state ensembles sponsored by the band, orchestra and vocal divisions.

