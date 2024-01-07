Students enjoy a magical experience with Broadway’s Aladdin
The Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts had its first giveback event of the year this weekend.
Four hundred guests from numerous local Orlando clubs and schools participated in the two-day event.
The event hosted over 20 beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups.
The Dr. Phillips Center provided transportation, lunch, a memorable cast video, fun games, a swag bag and a showing of Broadway’s Aladdin.
This tradition started in 2017 and has donated over 4,000 experiences to children and residents.
Their mission is to deliver Arts for Every Life, a program to help students and communities grow their talents.
The complete list of beneficiaries includes:
South Orlando YMCA
Family Promise of Greater Orlando
Levy Hughes Clubhouse Boys and Girls Club
Bradley-Otis Boys and Girls Club
New Image Youth Center
Sadler Elementary School
Colonial High School
Clay Springs Elementary School
Maxey Community Center
Timber Creek High School
Cypress Creek High School
Wedgefield School
Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida
Mercy Drive Kidz Zone
Edgewater High School
Carver Middle School
Central Florida Leadership Academy
After-School All-Stars
Dover Shores Neighborhood Center
Englewood Neighborhood Center
