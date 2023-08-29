Students escape bus after engine catches fire on the way to school, California cops say

Students escaped a school bus unharmed after it caught fire, according to a California sheriff’s department.

Five students and a driver were aboard when the bus’s back engine caught fire the morning of Aug. 29, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Deputies said when they arrived the students were already safely off the bus and “waiting on a sidewalk.”

Though the burning bus was empty, deputies said they checked the bus to ensure no one else was inside, and firefighters put out the fire, deputies said.

Another school bus picked the students up and took them to their high school, according to deputies.

Deputies said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the bus fire.

San Marcos is about 35 miles north of San Diego.

Battery on electric Wichita bus catches fire — the second lithium-ion battery fire in week

Bus driver stabbed by passenger is forced to escape crawling out window, Oregon cops say

After fire and smoke incidents, electric bus is an anomaly, Wichita city officials say