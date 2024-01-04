Students evacuated from Atlanta elementary school after fire breaks out in classroom

Students at an Atlanta elementary school were evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in a classroom.

In an email sent to parents, school officials explained that there were no injuries and that all students at Heritage Elementary School in College Park were safely moved out of the building.

The students were moved to Banneker High School for the day.

Though it was not necessary to do so, parents had the option of picking up their children early.

Afterschool providers were notified and all afternoon activities were canceled.

