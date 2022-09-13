Students evacuated after police investigate shooting report at Hollywood High School

(CBSLA)

Students were evacuated after police in Los Angeles were called to reports of a shooting at Hollywood High School.

LAPD says that they received a radio call at 9.43am on Tuesday reporting an assault with a deadly weapon taking place at the campus of the school.

The police department says that when officers arrived at the scene they found no evidence of a shooting, but the school was placed in lockdown as the situation was investigated.

There have been no reports of any injuries, according to Fox11.

The LAPD continues to go through every single classroom on the school’s campus, which is located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in the city.

News helicopters above the scene showed that several squad cars had responded to the incident.

In January, the school was placed into lockdown because of an armed standoff between police and a suspect in a tent who was armed with a weapon.