Students, faculty respond to financial recovery measures coming to University of Arizona

One day after President Robert Robbins announced a plan to amend the institution’s current budget shortfall, University of Arizona students and faculty are processing a flurry of changes headed their way.

The Arizona Board of Regents, the body overseeing public universities in the state, heard Robbins’ plan in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon and implemented new protocols to increase oversight of the school’s finances. Among the changes will likely be cuts to merit-based aid for out-of-state students and the end of a tuition guarantee for new students starting in 2025.

Students feel unfairly punished

Graduate and Professional Student Council President Jeremy Bernick was in attendance on Nov. 2 when former chief financial officer Lisa Rulney shared the university would have far fewer days of cash on hand than previously anticipated and administration would be facing difficult financial decisions. Rulney stepped down on Wednesday.

“I’ve sort of been in the eye of the hurricane,” Bernick said.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.

Bernick felt leadership has not listened to concerns from students who say they are being punished for a problem they didn't cause.

Officials pledged to protect all aid for current students, as well as need-based aid for Arizona residents. But students still have frustrations about the future vulnerability of merit aid and the loss of the tuition guarantee, saying many people still rely on that money to attend college. Bernick also noted hiring freezes may limit opportunities for professional and graduate students, who are often making salaries below Tucson’s cost of living.

“There is a deep frustration that the people who make the most are penalizing the people who have the least,” Bernick said.

Bernick felt university leadership has still not taken enough responsibility for the financial setbacks and would like to see more clarity in how the administrative budget will be trimmed.

Eddie Barron, UA student body executive vice president, wrote a letter expressing his frustration to President Robbins earlier this month. In it, he said any cuts to financial aid send "a disheartening message to prospective students and the broader Tucson community."

Faculty are ‘cautiously optimistic,’ look to more collaboration

UA Faculty Chair Leila Hudson said the university is still in the early days of correcting what some members of the Arizona Board of Regents called a "financial crisis” last month. She said she was encouraged to see movement from leaders, but expects more conversation going forward.

While Hudson said she welcomes more financial expertise from ABOR, she was wary of some of the oversight changes passed in Wednesday’s meeting, saying the transition will take time to adjust to.

"It’s going to bring some unexpected challenges with it," she said.

She stressed the faculty's desire to provide expertise on a local, department level.

For UA to continue to grow as an institution, Hudson said administration should prioritize ending the current hiring freeze and salary raise delays as soon as possible.

“That should be as limited and as brief an interlude as possible,” Hudson said.

Hudson said she was glad to see Robbins and the board take responsibility. While more planning will be needed, she was optimistic the university could recover.

"I am confident that our faculty voices will be heard and will be attended to," Hudson said.

Robbins reports to UA community

Alongside his presentation to the board, Robbins addressed the campus community through a 4-minute video explaining his financial recovery plan. In the video, he thanked students, faculty and other experts he said contributed to the report through conversations and meetings happening this past month.

“The past few weeks have been challenging for our entire university and I know for many of you personally,” Robbins said.

While acknowledging how the changes might be stressful for current students, Robbins reflected on what the increased investments have meant for the university overall. He cited recent successes for scientific research and athletics at the school.

Going forward, Robbins said the university will be updating its website on the current financial plan, “to ensure our community is informed of these processes.”

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com.

