Students given hands-on robotic surgery experience

Students have been given hands-on experience in robotic surgery.

Pupils at Malmesbury School were able to use surgical robots after a visit from staff at the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The robot was loaned by CMR Surgical as part of a nursing, robotic surgery and engineering careers day.

Mr Anwar Owais, Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon at GWH said they hoped the experience inspired students to consider careers in healthcare.

Mr Owais, who helped organise the day, told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "These robots have already made a difference to patients across our region and are now helping to inspire local students to consider a career in healthcare or associated field, such as engineering."

"We have exactly what happens in the theatre, thanks to CMR," he added.

"It's a great benefit. It should improve the vision we get. It should be less pain for the patient and also a quicker recovery."

"These children are the promise we have for the future, to build these instruments and give them to surgeons for use," he added.

During the visit, students were given the opportunity to hear from robotic surgeons, nurses and health professionals as well as being able to use virtual reality technology and other surgical equipment.

Making a commitment to invest in the latest technology, in 2023, the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Swindon, Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust and the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust each made a major investment by purchasing surgical robots. The Versius machine, bought by Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust from CMR Surgical, means surgeons can operate with higher levels of precision, and perform complex procedures with minimal access, while ensuring the highest levels of patient safety. Brett Jouny, Headteacher at Malmesbury School, said: "We're just so lucky. This is so inspiring and engaging for everyone and it's not just that it's medical, there's the engineering side of it as well."

