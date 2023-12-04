Students graduating from EHS Medical Skills Program in Gainesville land gainful employment

Amaya Monroe received a phone call three days after graduating from Eastside High School earlier this year that would change her life for the better.

Medical program trains students for jobs

The phone call led to Monroe being hired to work at UF Health Shands Sterile Processing Center, where she began working at in July thanks to the Eastside High School Medical Skills program she enrolled in as a ninth grader.

“I felt honored when I was hired,” Monroe said. “There were nine of us that went through rotations and there were people who didn’t get the job.”

Eastside High School program includes on-the-job training

Rotations involve students being given the opportunity to spend time with members of the medical team to learn what is involved with each medical specialty.

Monroe said she participated in three rotations her senior year and the position in the UF Health Shands Sterile Processing Center was one of them.

“The experience has been great,” Monroe said. “I’ve learned so much.”

13 graduates from program this year have full-time jobs

According to Alachua County Public Schools, Monroe is one of the 26 students who graduated from the EHS Medical Skills program earlier this year, of which 13 now have full-time jobs at UF Health, while several are continuing their education.

“My family is my inspiration,” Monroe said. “I’ve always known I wanted to be in the medical field. The medical program gives you the push to want to do more.”

She is fortunate to be able to make a difference in patient care, Monroe said.

Monroe’s job consists of cleaning, sterilizing and processing reusable medical equipment used at the

hospital — everything from surgical instruments to carts.

Program established in 2017

The Eastside High School Medical Skills program was established in 2017 to help students gain knowledge and hands-on experience in the medical field and gives them a head-start on the many high-demand and high-wage careers available in the field.

LaMonica Davis is program coordinator

LaMonica Davis has been coordinator of the program since its inception, and Monroe's brother, Michael Robinson was one of Davis' students. Monroe said Robinson suggested she enroll in the program.

Monroe encourage future students in the program to pay attention to their studies.

“Stay focused and take all the opportunities they give you,” Monroe said. “Study and learn all you can.”

Davis said she enjoys helping students explore careers available in healthcare.

Coordinator is proud of all students

“It gives them the motivation and direction and allows them to set goals,” Davis said. “I’m proud of all of them. Seeing people in the various fields that look like them provides a big incentive encouraging them that, ‘If they can do it, I can do it too.’”

Davis said EHS seniors in the program partake in three rotations, which are similar to internships.

During their rotation, they observe and receive hands-on experience in the position.

Students get exposed to real work experience

“We like to expose them to it so they can see it,” Davis said. “Being able to see why they are studying and why they need to know certain things for the job is nice.”

Davis said students were able to see how to dress appropriately, the power of teamwork and witness the chain of command in-person.

She enjoys seeing students come into their own as they progress in the program, Davis said.

“Working with the same group of kids helps them to open up more,” Davis said. “I’m proud of her (Monroe) and she’s doing well. I knew she could do it.”

Program aided by UF Health and Santa Fe College

Medical partners in the area, such as UF Health and Santa Fe College's medical program, play a role in the success of the program, Davis said.

Over 50 students have graduated from the program since it began, Davis said.

“I’m glad that they are able to achieve higher aspirations for themselves,” Davis said.

Monroe said she has multiple interests in the medical field, such as surgical technology, radiology and sonography.

Amaya Monroe is seen working in the UF Health Shands Sterile Processing Center. Monroe is a graduate of the Eastside High School Medical Skills program. (Credit: Photo courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools)

How to enroll in program

Students or families interested in the Eastside High School Medical Skills program can call the district’s

Career Tech Education Office at 352-955-6849.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Medical program at EHS in Gainesville helps students land good jobs