Students heartbroken after Coach of the Year dies in crash, Indiana officials say

An Indiana community is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach.

John “Jack” Meachum, 31, was the lacrosse head coach at Carmel High School in Carmel.

Meachum was involved in a two-vehicle-accident on Tuesday, Aug. 22, around 7:30 p.m., according to Fox 59.

When Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Meachum’s “SUV in a ditch and a second vehicle on its roof on the side of the road,” according to WISH.

Meachum reportedly died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Brennan Smith, was taken to the hospital where he later died, WISH reported.

Carmel Clay Schools mourned Meachum’s death in a post on its Facebook page, writing “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of coach Jack Meachum in an automobile accident last evening. Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program for six years, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year.

“Jack’s impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth. We extend our condolences to his wife, family, and the CHS Lacrosse team.”

Just last week, Meachum was voted Coach of the Year by his peers, according to a Carmel Athletics post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several people have taken to social media to show support and share their grief.

One Facebook user wrote, “As a mother, I have watched my son grow as a player, a friend, and a young man and I give much of that credit to Jack’s guidance on and off the field. Many of us in the True program have become family. Jack, you will be so missed.”

Another person shared a Facebook post, stating, “He devoted himself to the development of hundreds of boys in Indiana and truly loved the game of lacrosse. We will never forget him or the impact he has had on so many.”

Fox 59 reports the sheriff’s office said preliminary information and witness reports suggest a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on State Road 38 before it crossed over to the opposite side of the roadway and collided with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Meachum. It remains unclear what led the GMC Sierra to reportedly swerve to the other side of the roadway.

Carmel is located just north of Indianapolis.

