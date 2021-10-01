Students hold protest at Olympic High after rape reported at school

Students walked out of classrooms and held a large, mostly peaceful protest at Olympic High on Friday morning, calling on more to be done to protect students after a rape was reported at the school.

A 15-year-old boy was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Olympic High on Sept. 13, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The male student is charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

The teens knew each other, police said in a statement to the Observer.

The Olympic High boycott, as one flyer described it, was held for the “safety of females in our school,” and many believe the school isn’t “taking these allegations seriously.”

Initially, students planned to stay home from school Friday but ended up holding a large protest outside, shortly after a school assembly where student safety was discussed.

Several CMPD officers were on the scene, and patrol vehicles at one point during the morning blocked the entrance and exit to the school on Sandy Porter Road. The crowd was estimated at about 150, but students told the Observer that at one point there was anywhere from 300 to 500 students protesting. One student was put in handcuffs for throwing a gold hoop earring, according to students.

CMS Title IX issues

The report of sexual violence at Olympic comes about a month after CMS said it would strengthen anti-harassment training both for staff and the student body, and create a task force to review how student reports of sexual misconduct are handled, the Observer previously reported.

The task force, which includes students, met for the first time last month. Title IX training for teachers and staff was held prior to the start of school, and training for students also has taken place. Title IX liaison information is also now prominently displayed on each school’s website.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that entitles students to an education free of sexual harassment. Regulations require schools to educate students on their rights and make it clear how to file a Title IX complaint.

The changes come as CMS leaders have been criticized for how the district has responded to issues at Myers Park High School, where former students have sued following sexual assaults on campus, and others have held protests over alleged Title IX violations, the Observer previously reported.

The two women reported being sexually assaulted in the woods adjacent to Myers Park High School in 2014 and 2015. The school’s principal was placed on paid leave this summer as an investigation began into whether Myers Park administrators discouraged female students from making formal reports about sexual violence.

