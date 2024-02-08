Students in incarceration connect with second chance employers

Feb. 7—HUNTSVILLE — The Windham School District (Windham) partnered with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to hold a Skills Demonstration and Career Expo with students from the Stringfellow, Ramsey and Terrell campuses in Rosharon Jan. 10.

Students enrolled in Windham's Electrical, Welding, Construction Carpentry and Automotive Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs demonstrated the skills they acquired in their courses to prospective employers attending the event. The Expo provided both employers and students with valuable opportunities for networking and open discussions about navigating employment in the workforce.

"Empowering students to showcase their talents and expertise to a multitude of employers is a cornerstone of our mission at Windham School District," Windham Superintendent Kristina J. Hartman said in a news release. "The district is enthusiastic about collaborating with TDCJ to host these events, not only to offer essential resources for students preparing to rejoin Texas communities, but also to play a pivotal role in addressing industry employment shortages by supplying a pool of well trained and qualified candidates."

The Expo featured various demonstrations, including welding presentations, automotive students actively repairing disabled vehicles and students showcasing their electrical skills. Employers had the chance to engage directly with students, offering insights into current industry processes, procedures and valuable experience in communication and interview tactics.

Additionally, job interviews were conducted for several students approaching reentry into their communities.

Windham offers approximately 40 CTE programs spanning 11 career clusters. This diverse offering equips students with the tools to navigate various workforce environments, supported by essential hands-on training tailored to meet industry demands. Windham enables students to earn industry-based certifications, providing a distinct advantage in competitive fields. Notably, in the 2021-2022 school year, 86% of eligible students successfully earned Windham CTE certificates upon completing their respective programs, highlighting the program's effectiveness and students' commitment to achieving employable skills.

This collaborative event aims to offer students enhanced opportunities to secure and sustain employment upon integration into their communities. Skills Demonstration and Career Expos were crafted to instill confidence in students, empowering them to showcase their abilities with assurance and broaden their employability. The district remains steadfast in its commitment to providing students with the platform to actively contribute to the diverse Texas workforce.

Windham School District (Windham) provides academic, career and technical education and life skills programs to students within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). With 97 campuses located in TDCJ facilities across Texas, Windham strives to prepare students with the necessary education and skills to successfully reenter the workforce within their communities.