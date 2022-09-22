Students at Ireland, Nimitz charged

Sep. 22—Ector County ISD police Wednesday afternoon charged a fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School or Bus Grounds, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The girl pointed at students in her class, as if she had a gun, telling them she would bring a gun to school and shoot them. Students in the class told the teacher, who reported it immediately, a news release said.

In a separate incident at Nimitz Middle School, a sixth grade boy told one his friends he was planning to shoot up the school Thursday. Like the Ireland student, the boy from Nimitz was arrested for the same criminal charge.

This was the second and third incident reported Wednesday. There have been a string of incidents and arrests in the past several weeks.