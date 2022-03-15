Students jump behind the wheel after school bus driver collapses, Maine police say

The driver of a school bus full of 14 middle and high school students collapsed at the wheel, and at least three kids stepped in to directly help in Maine, preventing a crash, police say.

The 77-year-old man suddenly became “incapacitated” from an unspecified medical emergency, and at least two students got behind the wheel and steered the bus to the side of the road on March 14, according to a news release from the Topsham Police Department. The bus was approaching the Cathance River Bridge in Topsham.

Afterward, a third student headed over to the man, who was later identified as Arthur McDoughall, of Lisbon, and tried giving him first aid as another one called 911, police said. Other students stepped outside of the bus to flag down passing cars for help.

McDoughall was still in distress when authorities arrived, and police say they started CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on him. The device is typically used to help someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died, police said on March 15.

The two students who steered and stopped the bus are brothers, the Portland Press Herald reported. One is in high school and the other in middle school.

McDoughall’s wife, Diane, told authorities to thank “the students, citizens and first responders that attempted to save her husband’s life,” the news release said.

“She stated that it was overwhelming to hear of the efforts that were taken by those involved.”

McDoughall was a bus driver for the Maine School Administrative District 75.

In an email, district Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote “we offer our deepest condolences to Arthur’s family, friends, and colleagues. This is very difficult news to share and process,” according to News Center Maine.

Topsham is about 30 miles south of Augusta.

School bus driver drove drunk with 55 children onboard, New York police say

School bus driver kills 15-year-old crossing street in hit-and-run, New York cops say

Wrong-way driver causes crash, then gets killed by suspected DWI driver, TX cops say

Driver pleads guilty in car crash that killed three passengers at Maine park, feds say