Students kept inside for recess following reports of shots fired near Milwaukee French Immersion School

Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Milwaukee French Immersion School during the school-day Wednesday.

Police said the shots were fired around 1:28 p.m. on the 5200 block of W. Meinecke Avenue. "The suspect fired several shots near a school," police said in its news release.

No one was injured, according to police.

"Students were kept inside for recess and no one was let in or out of the building while the situation was being investigated. Families were notified through a voice message from the school leader later in the afternoon," said Earl Arms, Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

