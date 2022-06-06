Students at McNair Academic High School in Jersey City talk about Ms. Marvel
Democratic lawmakers have pushed back on suggestions from GOP lawmakers that mass shootings could be prevented by fortifying schools.
During an interview with ABC News, Rice also said Liz Cheney would be a "great" House speaker, describing the Wyoming lawmaker as "a fearless leader."
A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain. Liburdi said in the ruling made Saturday that he would not block the execution based on Atwood’s claim, noting that the state will provide Atwood with a medical wedge that will relieve pressure on his spine and can also tilt the execution table.
With red eyes and a white shell, the rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise made its public debut at a Swiss zoo on Friday.
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman blasts "absolutely insane" beliefs embraced by current GOP.
A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, police said Saturday. Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said. Police said Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog.
During a radio show with host Charlie Kirk, Rittenhouse said he would be attending the university and had visited the campus in May.
While corporal punishment has been stamped out across most of the US, some schools use it routinely – and pressure parents to choose it over suspension.
Harini Logan is embraced by her parents after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesHarini Logan, a cheerful 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, made history on June 2, 2022. She became the first Scripps National Spelling Bee champion to win after being eliminated and later reinstated. She was also the first to prevail in a lightning-round tiebreaker with the runner-up. But the fact that she is Indian American – a group that makes up about 1.3% of the U.S. populati
"I'm angry because I don't understand why my son got the monkey award when he received an award that he completed Pre-K," Shemekia Ellis told WMC.
Student debt is "a nasty little loop you can't get out of," Cheryl said. She plans to get another job to afford payments when the pause ends.
The president of the University of Phoenix left just months into the job following an Education Department inquiry into his time with Westwood College.
John Oliver delivered an impassioned plea on tonight’s Last Week Tonight in opposition of the inevitable rise of support for increased police presence on school campuses. In the wake of the Uvalde shooting several weeks ago, Oliver took conservative pundits to task over their solutions to the increase of school shootings. Despite the presence of […]
Congress has failed to extend school meal waivers, expiring on 30 June, and the impact will be felt almost immediately
Adding to frustration for some educators was the scapegoating of a teacher initially blamed for propping open the door a gunman used to enter the school in Uvalde.
There are a lot of what-ifs surrounding the massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
Pete Arredondo is under fire for reportedly ordering police not to enter a classroom where a gunman barricaded himself in with children.
After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. High school senior Malika Mobley has seen three different school resource officers patrolling the campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Every leader has a choice. Continue expending energy on fabricated issues, or start addressing safety in schools, and supporting teachers, students and mental health.